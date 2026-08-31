Trump Tears Into Data Center Skeptics — Enjoy Being 'Backwards and Poor'

President Trump has clearly had enough of the growing backlash in the United States against the massive data centers that have been popping up in communities across the country.

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In a Monday morning post on Truth Social, the president issued a rather blunt warning to those areas that are thinking about telling Big Tech to take its billions of dollars and shove it: China is loving this.

In his post, President Trump called America's rapidly expanding data-center industry a "Golden Goose," and argued that those communities that are willing to host the facilities will be rewarded with "far lower taxes and jobs all over the place." He added rather dramatically, "let Data Reign."

As for those areas that chase data centers away, the president warned them that they could end up "backwards and poor."

Trump's final point may have been the most important of all: China, he wrote, "could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement."

President Trump on data centers: “Let Data Reign.” pic.twitter.com/HLWicK2UPq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 31, 2026

The only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor. If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign. The good news is that there are plenty of other places that want them. If we kill the Golden Goose, you will only have yourselves to blame. China could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement. Actually, they can’t believe it is happening! President DJT

That last part of the president's post isn't coming out of nowhere.

As RedState reported last Friday, X's Global Government Affairs team revealed that its Safety team had uncovered a massive bot farm made up of roughly 200,000 suspected Chinese inauthentic accounts. And within that network were about 200 accounts posting in ways X said "could manipulate a legitimate debate about American AI and energy policy."

The revelation by X came just a few weeks after President Trump warned that “other nations are trying to get us to slow down” and are spending money on “propaganda” to convince Americans that data centers aren’t a positive thing.

The disclosure by X provided some rather convincing evidence that he was onto something.

Now Trump is taking the argument one step further: Americans are perfectly free to tell data centers to go somewhere else, but those areas happily taking that investment will reap the rewards. And one of America's biggest geopolitical and technological rivals would like nothing more than to watch the United States voluntarily falter in the race for AI dominance.

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