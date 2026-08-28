Trump Called It: X Uncovers Massive Chinese Bot Farm Targeting U.S. Data Centers

The Global Government Affairs team over at X dropped a bombshell Thursday night, revealing that the X Safety team had uncovered proof positive of a foreign influence campaign targeting the build out of AI and data centers in the United States.

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It turns out that, after launching an investigation, the team uncovered a massive bot farm consisting of roughly 200,000 "suspected Chinese inauthentic accounts," including hundreds that appear to have been trying to manipulate debate in the U.S. over artificial intelligence, data centers, and the associated energy costs.

This development comes after President Trump warned last month that “other nations are trying to get us to slow down” and are spending money on “propaganda” to convince Americans that data centers aren’t a positive thing.

According to X, about 200 accounts within the bot farm network were posting claims that data centers drive up household electricity prices and put excessive strain on the power grid. Some of the accounts, ironically, posted AI-generated cartoons depicting data center operators getting rich while ordinary American citizens were stuck paying the bill.

The X Safety team conducted an investigation into suspected Chinese inauthentic accounts involved in influence operations:



We identified a bot farm of approximately 200,000 accounts. Within this farm, we found 200 accounts posting in a manner that could manipulate a legitimate… pic.twitter.com/Mj0SqerdlH — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) August 28, 2026

The X Safety team conducted an investigation into suspected Chinese inauthentic accounts involved in influence operations: We identified a bot farm of approximately 200,000 accounts. Within this farm, we found 200 accounts posting in a manner that could manipulate a legitimate debate about American AI and energy policy. These posts contained claims that AI data centers are driving up household electricity prices and straining the grid. Others included AI-generated cartoons that depicted data-center operators enriching themselves at the public's expense. We remain committed to maintaining an open and authentic platform where people debate topics of public interest. We take seriously any attempts to undermine the integrity of the global town square and suspend accounts that violate our Authenticity policy.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time such an operation has been uncovered.

OpenAI revealed in June that it had shut down an influence operation it called “Data Center Bandwagon.” The campaign, likely also based out of China, used ChatGPT to generate English-language posts that would be pushed out on social media from "Americans" claiming that data centers were driving up their electric bills and forcing them to subsidize Big Tech.

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The insidious thing about this kind of foreign influence operation is that it preys on the concerns that many Americans already have about the data centers popping up in their communities – debates about things like electric bills and the robustness of the power grid are already happening here. All a foreign adversary like China has to do is amplify those fears and sow distrust to make it harder for the U.S. to keep building out its AI infrastructure.

Looks like President Trump called this one.

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