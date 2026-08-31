15 Missing After Deadly Flood Crashes Through Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon was the site of severe flash flooding over the weekend, and authorities now believe as many as 15 people are missing in the aftermath.

Those missing are believed to have been hiking in the Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch areas when the flooding hit on Saturday, wiping out many of the footbridges they might have used to escape. The National Park Service (NPS) says the body of an unidentified 46-year-old Colorado man was recovered on Sunday, and the rescue mission for those still missing continues.

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And they're asking for the public's help in identifying anyone who may have been in the area when the water came crashing through.

"The National Park Service is asking anyone who knows of hikers or backpackers who were in the inner canyon along the Bright Angel Creek corridor on August 29, as well as anyone who had a campground reservation in the affected corridor, to provide information to the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch," NPS said in a statement.

Pictures and videos of the flooding are absolutely devastating.

A deadly wall of water tore through the Grand Canyon over the weekend, leaving one person dead and about 15 others missing as crews race to search the devastated terrain.



The flash flood ripped through Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area, destroying nearly all… pic.twitter.com/UEbUFEAPjx — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2026

A deadly wall of water tore through the Grand Canyon over the weekend, leaving one person dead and about 15 others missing as crews race to search the devastated terrain. The flash flood ripped through Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area, destroying nearly all footbridges across Bright Angel Creek and forcing at least 62 people to evacuate. Now the damage is creating another major problem. Floodwaters knocked out the Transcanyon Waterline, the critical pipeline supplying water to the park, triggering strict water restrictions and shutting down overnight lodging.

To make things worse, the flooding has also reportedly knocked out a main water line in the area, forcing the NPS to implement strict water usage policies starting at noon Monday.

Park officials say they have so far evacuated at least 62 people since the Saturday flooding. The stage 4 water restrictions affecting the rest of the park include forced dry camping with no access to water spigots, the temporary closure of overnight lodgings, and a strict no-fire rule for the South Rim and inner canyon areas.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) said on X that state officials were coordinating their response and rescue efforts with those of the federal government.

My heart is with the families and loved ones of every person unaccounted for after the flash flooding at the Grand Canyon.



DEMA is coordinating with NPS and Coconino County Emergency Management to support search and recovery efforts.



Thank you to the first responders on the… https://t.co/VXjIWwj9Tk — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) August 31, 2026

My heart is with the families and loved ones of every person unaccounted for after the flash flooding at the Grand Canyon. DEMA is coordinating with NPS and Coconino County Emergency Management to support search and recovery efforts. Thank you to the first responders on the ground working to keep our communities safe when disaster strikes.

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The flooding in the Grand Canyon comes only a few days after Nepal was devastated by catastrophic flash floods triggered by the collapse of a Himalayan glacier, a disaster that has left more than 900 people dead and thousands more missing.

This is a developing story.

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