Secret Service Rocked by Criminal Leak Probe As Three Officials Are Hit With 'Do Not Admit' Orders

Something very serious appears to be going on inside the United States Secret Service, with three officials or agents reportedly having been escorted out of their offices on Monday as part of a criminal investigation into the leaking of classified information to the media.

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Journalist Susan Crabtree of RealClearPolitics broke the news Tuesday evening on X, saying that the three unidentified officials were classified as "do not admits" as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into who leaked classified information to the media, possibly about Air Force One.

Crabtree had two sources corroborate the information, and she added that the CIA and FBI are involved.

🚨🚨@RCPolitics EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: Three Secret Service officials/agents were walked out of their offices on Monday and made "do not admits" as part of a criminal investigation into leaked classified information to the media, according to two sources familiar with the… pic.twitter.com/96wlHSJ152 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 25, 2026

🚨🚨@RCPolitics EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: Three Secret Service officials/agents were walked out of their offices on Monday and made "do not admits" as part of a criminal investigation into leaked classified information to the media, according to two sources familiar with the matter. It's unclear if the leaks to the media pertained to the controversy over President Trump's secret evacuation from Turkey because of intelligence about a surface-to-air missile threat to Air Force One from Iran. The FBI and the CIA are involved in the investigation, one source told RCP. Calls to Secret Service Communications Director Anthony Guglielmi were not immediately returned. An email to the Secret Service press office also was not immediately returned. DEVELOPING...

Crabtree couldn't confirm if the criminal investigation is related to leaks about Air Force One, but there could be a "there" there.

SEE ALSO: Trump's Air Force One 'Decoy' Fooled the Press. Good. That Was the Point.

As RedState has previously reported, President Trump was forced to covertly use a different plane when departing the NATO summit in Turkey last month due to a credible threat from Iran. News of the subterfuge was leaked to the press recently, resulting in histrionics from some in the media over the thought of the White House press pool being on the "decoy" plane.

The president was unapologetic about the operation, saying, "I go by Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, different plane."

Curiously, Biden's Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall recently had his top secret clearance stripped by the Pentagon for "unauthorized disclosure of classified information regarding Air Force One’s capabilities to a media outlet."

RedState's own Buzz Patterson, a retired Air Force officer who once was a military aide to President Clinton, voiced his concern over all the leaks in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

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"I hope that they prosecute this to the fullest," Patterson said. "Whoever leaked that, in my opinion, and having been involved in this, was highly placed in that process."

"There’s only a few people who actually know exactly what’s going down, and that’s by design," he added. "So if somebody leaked it, it was somebody involved in the process, and that scares the hell out of me."

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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