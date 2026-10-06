The Essex Files: Private Employers and the Selective Rules of Cancel Culture

The Portland Trail Blazers’ swift termination of play-by-play announcer Braiden Bell following the resurfacing of old social media posts follows a familiar pattern that conservative readers know all too well. Within hours of announcing his hiring, the organization moved with lightning speed to protect its corporate brand after media outlets highlighted tweets made over a decade ago when Bell was a teenager.

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On its face, the decision aligns with a long-standing corporate reality: Private employers hold employees accountable for public statements. Employers across sports and entertainment have drawn hard lines on speech they view as offensive, and that is their clear legal right. Teams, corporations, and networks naturally seek to protect their brand equity, and consumers routinely notice when prominent public figures cross societal boundaries.

The underlying problem, however, is not the existence of corporate standards, but the profound lack of consistency in how those standards are enforced. Conservatives and people on the right routinely lose their livelihoods for far milder or aged statements, while mainstream media outlets act as willing enforcers to jumpstart the public outrage cycle.

https://t.co/04Mr0bviK3 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 2, 2026

Consider the trail of corporate firings in recent years. Actor Hartley Sawyer was abruptly written off "The Flash" in 2020 after old social media posts resurfaced featuring crude humor and stereotypes. While the posts were undeniably offensive to many, they were years old, written before his employment, and contained no calls to violence; because of that, he was out of acting.

Similarly, Gina Carano was dropped from "The Mandalorian" by Disney and Lucasfilm after sharing a post comparing modern political division and the ostracizing of political opponents to historical persecution a post the studio labeled “abhorrent” yet it took a lawsuit to Disney to confess that they were in the wrong and are willing to work with her again. In both cases, employers swiftly administered terminal professional consequences over past or present online activity that did not involve direct threats of physical harm.

The Portland Trail Blazers hired and fired Braiden Bell on the same day! The TV play-by-play broadcaster (replacing the great Kevin Calabro) was fired for tweets he made when he was 15 years old. https://t.co/rAMKP2e4Pc — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 2, 2026

Contrast those immediate firings with the daily rhetoric coming from elected officials, progressive activists, and left-leaning media figures. Statements framing political opponents as existential threats, “threats to democracy,” or obstacles that must be fundamentally "86'd" appear routinely across airwaves and social feeds. Even in the wake of high-profile political violence, including the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, certain influential voices continued using apocalyptic language that effectively delegitimizes tens of millions of voters.

Yet, rarely does this inflammatory language produce immediate professional consequences for the speakers themselves. Media figures and political leadership typically face little more than brief news cycles of criticism before returning to business as usual.

A good organization would have researched if there was anything more to Braiden Bell's tweets. If there were not, it would let him apologize for insensitive tweets as a 15-year-old and let him keep the job. The Trail Blazers do not appear to be a good organization. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 2, 2026

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Private entities undeniably set their own workplace rules. The Blazers, Warner Bros., and Disney retain full legal authority to manage their public talent. What erodes public trust and fuels cultural division is the selective application of those rules.

When aggressive or inflammatory speech comes from the left or aligns with progressive orthodoxies, major institutions frequently reframe it as protected passion, urgent advocacy, or context-dependent hyperbole. When similar or far less severe offenses come from the right — or simply challenge prevailing ideological norms — the corporate response is swift termination, public denunciation, and immediate distancing.

This pattern teaches a clear and chilling lesson to workers across all sectors: Speech that challenges prevailing cultural views carries an exponentially higher professional risk.

Employees in sports, media, and corporate entertainment quickly learn to self-censor, sanitize their histories, or stay entirely silent rather than risk their careers. The ultimate result is a narrower public discourse, heightened polarization, and deep-seated cynicism toward corporate claims of equal standards.

Dismissals like Bell’s serve as yet another data point for Americans who believe the system is weighted against them. Until employers enforce conduct policies with genuine neutrality, the public will continue to conclude that the rules depend far less on the offense itself than on the politics of the speaker.

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