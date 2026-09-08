USSOUTHCOM Moves From Plinking Drug Boats to Taking Out Cartel Infrastructure

United States Southern Command announced Tuesday that it had destroyed a floating refueling station supporting illicit at-sea drug trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific. The station was associated with the Los Choneros narco-terrorist organization. A boarding party from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard the USS San Antonio, took the vessel's personnel into custody and is transferring them to Ecuadorian authorities. After clearing the vessel and disembarking the crew, U.S. forces sank it.

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On Sept. 7, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) forces successfully interdicted a floating refueling station supporting illicit at-sea drug trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific.



Intelligence confirmed the vessel's… pic.twitter.com/nfGfy8KTUY — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 7, 2026

This operation is the fifth such since the first was announced on August 28.

August 28.

"Today's interdiction and sinking of a floating refueling station used for at-sea drug trafficking operations dealt a direct blow to the logistics network fueling narco-terrorists and cartels in the Western Hemisphere.



By severing this critical maritime node, our Joint Force —… pic.twitter.com/lg7aesU5vH — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) August 29, 2026

September 2.

On Sept. 2, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, and in coordination and collaboration with the Government of Ecuador, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) successfully interdicted a vessel operating as a floating refueling station in support… pic.twitter.com/io55pvWff0 — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 2, 2026

September 3.

On Sep. 3, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, and in coordination and collaboration with the Government of Ecuador, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) successfully interdicted a vessel operating as a floating refueling station in support… pic.twitter.com/oz6LfbbBYF — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 4, 2026

September 5.

On Sept. 5, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) forces successfully interdicted a multi-vessel floating refueling station in support of illicit at-sea drug trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific.



Intelligence confirmed the vessels… pic.twitter.com/wVPoTxGmnC — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 5, 2026

What they have in common is that they are off the coast of Ecuador, target the same cartel, and are coordinated with the Ecuadorian armed forces.

In the meantime, the lethal plinking of drug boats continues in the Caribbean. The last of these happened on August 25.

"Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere continues executing precise, lethal operations against the cartels. We will hunt, disrupt, and defeat these narco-terrorist networks. SOUTHCOM is resolved to neutralizing cartel terror and violence throughout the region and into the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/Kj4k9onYxx — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) August 26, 2026

While some outlets have characterized this as USSOUTHCOM "changing" strategy, I think it marks a maturation of a strategy that started out playing whack-a-mole with Caribbean drug runners, many of whom were based in Venezuela (The Essex Files: Trump’s Strategy Cuts the Cartels Off at the Source – RedState). While the Ecuador operation is definitely choking drug smuggling in that area, I think it should be viewed in the larger scheme of things as strengthening a friendly government, as part of the "Donroe Doctrine," and reducing the ability of the Left and China to meddle in South America.

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