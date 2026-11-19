Thursday, November 19, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

The Aftermath of the Blue Tsunami of 2026: The Election 'Rigging'

What the GOP really needs to do now, however, is to immediately create its own version of rigging schemes for the next elections. As we saw in 2026, the election was decided before Labor Day, before the GOP had even started spending its substantial monetary edge. In 2028, it would be nice if the Republicans would stop being “The Stupid Party,” just this one time.

ICE Fires Off a Warning Shot After Confirming Minnesota Dem Lawmaker’s Wife Crossed Illegally

Democrats in Minnesota spent years dismissing concerns about fraud and illegal immigration. Now one of their newest lawmakers appears at the center of an issue involving both.

Elon Dunks All Over Dems With Perfect Response to Pursuing Him for 'Crimes'

Democrats are unhinged when it comes to him, and pursuing the man versus pursuing the crime is never the way it should be done. Defending free speech or donating to Republicans is not a crime, at least not officially yet in the United States. All this from the party that claims to care about "democracy."

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — A Look at What Poland Is Considering in Wake of Krakow Shooting

This isn't something we see in other countries. We didn't see the response to the Paris terrorist attacks include even a rudimentary discussion of armed citizens meeting the threat. We didn't see it in Germany after multiple mass shootings, nor in anywhere else in Europe. We typically see this discussion take place in the United States.

HotAir — Guess Who the MN Democrats Put in Charge of Human Services Cmte. in Senate

The Somalis aren't just a political machine; they are a dominant one now in the Democrat Party due to their ability to swing votes in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and the entire metro area. And their power is spreading out of state, despite being a very small fraction of the state population.

PJ Media — There’s a Shady New Development in the Ilhan Omar Sham Marriage Scandal

The mainstream media spent years dismissing this story as a conspiracy theory, and now the man at the heart of it is behaving exactly how you’d expect of someone who knows full well what’s at stake to behave — by remaining silent.

Townhall — Here's the Question That Made Zohran Mamdani Squirm at a NYT Event Yesterday

Sorkin co-anchors CNBC’s Squawk Box. Sure, he likely leans left, but he’s not at MSNBC-level insufferable. He’s not a member of the liberal press I have a beef with. His questions aren’t like the loaded ones from CNN. The point is, he’s not known for building his career solely by going after Republicans. And if his questions make you sweat, it’s likely because you have a terrible opinion on a specific matter. He’s not Mr. Gotcha.

Twitchy — PANTIES in a Bunch? Jessica Tarlov Spent Days Hinting at Hackers Over Network Glitch and LOL (WATCH)

Tarlov wants "reassurance." We'd settle for her taking a breath before blaming every glitch in America on Trump's panties.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Another busy hearing day on the Hill:

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Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs — Hearings to examine multiple nominations.

Senate Armed Services — Hearings to examine the nominations of William Toti, of Florida, to be Under Secretary of the Navy, Daniel Zimmerman, of North Carolina, to be an Assistant Secretary, Richard Breckenridge, of New Hampshire, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Navy, and Arthur Miller, of the District of Columbia, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Navy, all of the Department of Defense.

House Homeland Security, Emergency Management and Technology Subcommittee — “Beyond the Storm: Assessing FEMA’s Mission Readiness” [ FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton to testify ]

] House Agriculture, Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development Subcommittee — "Strengthening Rural America Through USDA Rural Development Programs and Partnerships"

House Science, Space, and Technology — Weathering the Solar Storm: Advancing America’s Space Weather Capabilities

Senate Foreign Relations — Hearings to examine the nominations of Elliott Hulse, of California, to be Chief Executive Officer, Millennium Challenge Corporation, and Austin Holmes, of Florida, to be Ambassador to the Republic of Haiti, and Asa Pitt, of the District of Columbia, to be United States Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, both of the Department of State.

Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs — Business meeting to consider multiple nominations.

House Veterans' Affairs — Beyond Go-Live: VA Electronic Health Record Modernization Status Update

House Natural Resources, Indian and Insular Affairs Subcommittee — Legislative Hearing on: H.R. 10307 (Rep. Begich), "Anaktuvuk Pass Food Security Access Act", H.R. 10458 (Rep. Salinas), "Grand Ronde Land Transfer Act of 2026", H.R. 10751 (Rep. Bergman), "Tribal Oral Health Sovereignty Act", and H.R. 10956 (Rep. Kennedy of UT), "IHS Workforce Parity Act of 2026".

House Ethics — Committee on Ethics Meeting

House Foreign Affairs — Committee Business

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House Democrats, of course, selected Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) to lead them as Speaker in the 120th Congress, and they're wasting no time on rolling out their agenda.

It’s Official: Hakeem Jeffries Wins Speaker Nomination, but There Is Already a Party Rift

Lord Have Mercy: House Dems Are Filing the Mother of All Immigration Bills

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Thursday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — Shenzhen, China

9:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in an APEC Leaders’ Family Photo — Shenzhen International Communications Center

9:45 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in an APEC Leaders’ Plenary Session — Shenzhen International Communications Center

12:45 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China — Kylin Villa

2:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Trilateral Meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China and the President of the Russian Federation — Kylin Villa

— THE PRESIDENT departs Shenzhen, China en route to the White House — Kylin Villa

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

(This, of course, was on local time, so has largely already occurred. President Trump is aboard Air Force One and — presumably — winging his way back home (though there's some speculation there may be a pit stop along the way).

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. War - Pete Hegseth — Hegseth has been in South America, where he inked a military partnership with Venezuela.

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To the people of Venezuela — our war is over. It’s time to build peace together. https://t.co/YFnw3BvzmO — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 19, 2026

The 'Donroe Doctrine' Takes a Victory Lap in Venezuela As Hegseth Makes the Unthinkable Official

Full Court Press...

We had a few court cases of note on Wednesday, including:

✅ In National TPS Alliance v. Mullin (Venezuelan TPS), 9th Circuit GRANTS the Trump administration an administrative stay extending seven days beyond the court's forthcoming judgment, temporarily preserving the termination of Venezuelan TPS protections as the administration seeks emergency Supreme Court relief.

❌ In Lemmon v. Trump (Memorial Circle triumphal arch), Judge Tanya Chutkan (D.C.) EXTENDS her temporary restraining order blocking construction of the proposed 250-foot arch through December 3, or until she rules on pending preliminary injunction motions, whichever comes first.

✅ In American Educational Research Association v. U.S. Department of Education (education agency restructuring), Judge Stephanie Gallagher (Maryland) GRANTS the government's motion for summary judgment, finding that research organizations challenging mass layoffs and contract cancellations lack standing because their requested remedy would require impermissible judicial oversight of agency operations.

In other words, there are SOME district court judges who recognize that they have a lane — and manage to stay within it, even if they aren't fond of a certain administration's actions. https://t.co/OwtzlPd3BH — Susie Moore ⚾️🌻🐶 (@SmoosieQ) November 18, 2026

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COMING ATTRACTIONS

The annual Turkey Pardon at the White House is set for next Tuesday.

In December, President Trump will head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

GOP congressional leadership may be set now, but the Dems still have to select theirs — Senate Democrats will make their leadership pick on December 1.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments on November 30.

MORNING MUSING

I'm a terrible procrastinator — or, at least, I used to be. Maybe I've mellowed in my old age. Or maybe it's just that I'm more aware that time's a tickin'.

Either way, what that typically meant in terms of preparing for the holidays, and Christmas in particular, was that my tree went up sometime around 10 days before Christmas. And then, of course, I'd be taking it back down about 10 days after. So...really only getting about three weeks of enjoyment out of it.

This year, I did something different. I had a somewhat free afternoon last Sunday, so I thought: "Why not?" I got the tree out and got it up and decorated. And I will note that the investment last year in a tree storage bag and ornament containers paid off — made it much easier to sort everything out and get it set out and up.

https://t.co/VgTZYQedpK — Susie Moore ⚾️🌻🐶 (@SmoosieQ) November 19, 2026

I haven't fully committed — there are still a few holiday decorations/Christmas candles and whatnot that I don't yet have out. But I'm about 90 percent there. And for me, that's unheard of.

Some might object that it's too early, but my answer to that is this: Right now, in this moment, it feels right to dial in on the Light. And really...it's never too early for Christmas.

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LIGHTER FARE

Toxic, but cute!

Toxic love: Too toxic to be healthy, too attached to leave. 🫠 https://t.co/ycBlU6svFz — Just Wow (@justt_wow) November 19, 2026

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