Peggy Flanagan Hardest Hit After Latest Minnesota Fraud Announcement From Kash Patel

Amid the battle for control of the United States Senate, two unexpected things happened for Minnesota Democrats.

For starters, the establishment's choice, Rep. Angie Craig (MN-02), did not win the Democrat primary. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is more or less the Minnesota equivalent of failed Wisconsin Democrat gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, did. Along with that came not just the usual fruitcakery associated with a woketivist like Flanagan but also the baggage of the North State's myriad fraud scandals, which hung like an albatross around Gov. Tim Walz's neck to the extent that he abandoned his reelection bid midway through.

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The second thing that happened is former sportscaster Michele Tafoya became the GOP nominee and has spent considerable time tying the fraud scandals not just to Walz but to Flanagan. The Lt. Gov., in turn, has claimed she had no knowledge of anything, and has played the dodge-and-weave game when asked about it in interviews while seeming to throw Walz under the bus.

And now, with four days left to go before Election Day and polling showing Tafoya with a chance to win, Flanagan is now having to deal with another headache: the announcement of more fraud crackdowns, which came Friday from several members of the Trump administration, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who shared the news at a St. Cloud, Minnesota presser:

“We’re here today to announce that just yesterday, FBI Minneapolis and our partners executed 17 search warrants in a single day to combine into a 26-count indictment,” he said. “Three of those search warrants were at a child care center, two of those search warrants were at the residences of the owners of those centers, and two more of those search warrants were on the early intensive development and behavioral intervention unit here in Minnesota.” [...] “The subjects intended to defraud thousands of victims of over $41 million, money that was supposed to go to those in need,” Patel said.

Four arrests were also made, according to Patel:

Feisal Elmi, Aspen Associates — 11 counts of healthcare fraud, $8 million in intended loss; Jama Mohamod, American Home Health Care — 6 counts of healthcare fraud, $3.27 million in intended loss; Faiza Ahmed, Home Sweet Home — 8 counts of healthcare fraud, $10 million in intended fraud; Habiba Mohamed, Smart Therapy — 1 count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, totaling nearly $20 million in intended fraud and loss.

.@FBIDirectorKash in Minnesota: Yesterday, @FBIMinneapolis and our partners executed 17 search warrants in a single day to combine into a 26-count indictment, and arrested four of the alleged fraudsters: Feisal Elmi, Aspen Associates — 11 counts of healthcare fraud, $8 million in intended loss; Jama Mohamod, American Home Health Care — 6 counts of healthcare fraud, $3.27 million in intended loss; Faiza Ahmed, Home Sweet Home — 8 counts of healthcare fraud, $10 million in intended fraud; Habiba Mohamed, Smart Therapy — 1 count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, totaling nearly $20 million in intended fraud and loss." — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 30, 2026

Bessent had some things to say as well, while also crediting Vice President JD Vance for the work he and his anti-fraud task force have done to expose and bring down the fraudsters, saving billions in taxpayer dollars in the process:

Over the past year, Treasury returned $175 million in payments that would have gone to deceased individuals—and expanded Do Not Pay access from 4 to 99 percent of federal programs. Further, we’ve stopped almost $190 million and returned over $100 million in funds to U.S. victims of overseas fraud; ordered an audit of approximately $9 billion in Treasury contracts; and, together with our partners at the IRS, proposed stronger eligibility checks for health insurance tax credits. These actions form one front of a whole-of-government effort led by Vice President Vance. The Vice President’s task force first convened in March. And he has worked tirelessly to restore vigilance and responsible stewardship in the management of public money. Since January 2025, the Trump Administration has uncovered more than $260 billion in fraud, prevented $72 billion in taxpayer funds from going out the door to illicit actors annually, and brought enforcement actions involving nearly $60 billion. Nowhere is this work more urgent than here in Minnesota.

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.@SecScottBessent in Minnesota: "Over the past year, @USTreasury returned $175 million in payments that would've gone to deceased individuals… Further, we've stopped almost $190 million and returned over $100 million in funds to U.S. victims of overseas fraud." https://t.co/FLVN99IvIC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 30, 2026

Flanagan is always quick to point out in interviews (and also on her social media profiles) that "my Ojibwe name is Gizhiiwewidamookwe," which means "Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman." But Flanagan isn't speaking loudly or clearly about these latest fraud revelations at all.

Tafoya is, though:

Peggy Flanagan and Tim Walz are either complicit or they are clueless. The fraud keeps unfolding, with more fake businesses and bogus organizations exposed every month. Peggy Flanagan can’t run away from it, because Minnesotans want answers from everyone who was in charge. No one is above the law in our state. — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) October 30, 2026

You go, girl.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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