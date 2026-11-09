Adam Hamilton Just Threw a Big Wrench Into Democrat Revenge Plans - and He Won't Be the Only One

Not surprisingly, the election results from last Tuesday's midterms prompted many of the Usual Suspects in the Democrat Party to float investigations and impeachment of several Trump administration officials, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

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One of the ringleaders of the TDS brigade, Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08), has even gone so far as to point out that impeaching President Trump is a strong possibility, stressing in mid-October that Trump had "undoubtedly" committed impeachable offenses in his view, that "Impeachment is not a taboo with us," and "We will not hesitate to use it if we need to use it."

But in a potential blow to Democrat hopes and dreams, at least one newly elected senator, Kansas Democrat Adam Hamilton, emphasized on Sunday in a Meet the Press interview that he has no interest in playing along:

If I spent the next two years, my first two years in the Senate in investigations, I’d be deeply disappointed. I want to get to work helping the people in my state and helping the people across the country. So what I’m interested in is yes, let’s get guardrails put in place so that we don’t see these kinds of things happen again. But let’s focus on helping the American people. And I will tell you the Democrats, if we don’t figure that out and get to work on helping people, this is going to be a one-and-done kind of, you know, kind of blue wave.

"I don’t want to see us spend the next two years dividing our country further," Hamilton added. "I want to see us come together to look at solving really big problems."

Relatedly, Hamilton confirmed he would not support Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in his bid to be majority leader, stating he prefers someone with centrist leanings.

"There are a handful of people that I think are probably, you know, lead more from the center, but I don’t know enough yet to be able to say these are the people I would endorse," he pointed out.

At least one other Democrat who ran for Senate in a red or reddish state and won, Iowa's Josh Turek, said in October that he had "no interest" in an impeachment push against Trump, telling NBC Nightly News that "I think we need to look forward, not back. And I think that people are tired of this party-over-country mentality and this overt partisanship, this overt tribalism."

The day after the election, I pointed out that the two main saving graces Republicans have going into 2028 are that Democrats will overplay their hand, which we're already starting to see happen. The other thing?

2) A fair amount of moderate-ish Democrats were elected in state legislative and congressional districts that Trump previously carried by comfortable margins. Look for some of them, perhaps a substantial amount, to not always toe the party line, and keep some of the inevitable attempted Democrat excesses in check.

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Obviously, that applies to the Senate as well.

As of right now, DDHQ has a 54D-44R balance projected for the Senate headed into 2027, with two Senate races remaining outstanding as well as a handful of House races. Assuming, for purposes of discussion, that Alaska and Mississippi flip blue on the Senate side, you still will have two more Democrats who won red states, and their votes as senators are likely to reflect that, especially Mississippi.

This doesn't mean these freshmen red-staters in the House and Senate are going to vote as a conservative Republican would, but it does likely mean that, unlike the ones in deep blue states, they are likely to show moderation in some areas that are going to be deeply disappointing to hardline leftists who wanted to go full throttle against Trump and the Republican agenda next year - something we're already seeing in the aftermath of Hamilton's statement about impeachment efforts.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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