BREAKING Jensen Huang Resigns From Nvidia READ MORE
DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Just Slammed the Door on an Iran Deal — His Message to the Mullahs Is a Doozy

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Nov 12, 2026 9:24 AM
Advertisement
Trump Just Slammed the Door on an Iran Deal — His Message to the Mullahs Is a Doozy
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump said Thursday that the United States no longer needs a deal with Iran, declaring that "those days have long since passed."

Instead, he's directed Vice President JD Vance to train his sights on the ever-growing crime and corruption taking place in Democrat-run cities and states.

Advertisement

Trump singled out Minnesota, California, and Illinois as "poorly run, corrupt disasters" in a Truth Social post earlier this morning, warning that "Billions of Dollars (are) being stolen each and every month."

He also claimed the federal budget could be balanced by straightening out the massive corruption alone. Then the president turned to Tehran.

"We don’t need a deal with Iran," he insisted. "Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump's comments seem to respond to a Wall Street Journal report that Vance, who has been leading diplomatic outreach to Tehran, was considering face-to-face talks with Mohsen Rezaei. Rezaei is the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

The Journal, citing officials, said Trump had told aides he was open to Vance restarting negotiations. No meeting had been scheduled, and Rezaei has denied that such talks were planned.

Recommended
Ilhan Omar’s Citizenship Nightmare Just Got Worse, and Tom Emmer Says DOJ Is ‘Finalizing’ It Rusty Weiss Mamdani’s $325 Million Reversal Pits Him Against the Teachers Union That Backed Him Ben Smith
Advertisement

Trump's focus away from Iran, practically dismissing any need for further diplomacy, comes following a midterm election disaster that saw voters urge more of a spotlight on domestic issues.

Embedded tweet continues:

... America since 1979. This should have been taken care of a long time ago.” “Under this administration, and it was about time, somebody fought back,” he continued. “All of us fought back. We fought back. And we seriously fought back. And we won.”

The White House said it is confident the United States is "in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing," adding that the naval blockade — Operation Economic Outcast, along with Operation Iron Gate — "will continue with full effect."

Advertisement

“President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States,” they told Fox News Digital.

Iran has been demanding that Washington lift that blockade, release frozen assets, and ease oil sanctions as conditions for talks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week called those demands "totally unrealistic," while saying the United States would be "prepared for diplomacy" if Tehran changed its position.

Trump's post makes it clear America no longer needs to bargain with the volatile nation.

Oil prices jumped after the post, with markets reading the remarks as a sign that a deal is not immediately in sight.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CORRUPTION | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | JD VANCE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar’s Citizenship Nightmare Just Got Worse, and Tom Emmer Says DOJ Is ‘Finalizing’ It

Ilhan Omar’s Citizenship Nightmare Just Got Worse, and Tom Emmer Says DOJ Is ‘Finalizing’ It

Rusty Weiss
Mamdani’s $325 Million Reversal Pits Him Against the Teachers Union That Backed Him

Mamdani’s $325 Million Reversal Pits Him Against the Teachers Union That Backed Him

Ben Smith
WaPo Tried to Shame Marco Rubio for Being a Great Dad, and It Blew Up in the Blink of an Eye

WaPo Tried to Shame Marco Rubio for Being a Great Dad, and It Blew Up in the Blink of an Eye

Rusty Weiss

Trending on RedState Videos