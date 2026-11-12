Trump Just Slammed the Door on an Iran Deal — His Message to the Mullahs Is a Doozy

President Trump said Thursday that the United States no longer needs a deal with Iran, declaring that "those days have long since passed."

Instead, he's directed Vice President JD Vance to train his sights on the ever-growing crime and corruption taking place in Democrat-run cities and states.

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Trump singled out Minnesota, California, and Illinois as "poorly run, corrupt disasters" in a Truth Social post earlier this morning, warning that "Billions of Dollars (are) being stolen each and every month."

He also claimed the federal budget could be balanced by straightening out the massive corruption alone. Then the president turned to Tehran.

"We don’t need a deal with Iran," he insisted. "Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS UNITED STATES DOESN'T NEED A DEAL WITH IRAN ANYMORE https://t.co/UzRmgu4jHL — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 12, 2026

Trump's comments seem to respond to a Wall Street Journal report that Vance, who has been leading diplomatic outreach to Tehran, was considering face-to-face talks with Mohsen Rezaei. Rezaei is the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

The Journal, citing officials, said Trump had told aides he was open to Vance restarting negotiations. No meeting had been scheduled, and Rezaei has denied that such talks were planned.

Trump's focus away from Iran, practically dismissing any need for further diplomacy, comes following a midterm election disaster that saw voters urge more of a spotlight on domestic issues.

President Trump said Wednesday the U.S. has already won the war against Iran, but when the conflict will end is a different question. “America did not start a war with Iran,” he said at a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. “Iran has been waging war on America since 1979. This should have been taken care of a long time ago.” “Under this administration, and it was about time, somebody fought back,” he continued. “All of us fought back. We fought back. And we seriously fought back. And we won.” — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 11, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... America since 1979. This should have been taken care of a long time ago.” “Under this administration, and it was about time, somebody fought back,” he continued. “All of us fought back. We fought back. And we seriously fought back. And we won.”

The White House said it is confident the United States is "in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing," adding that the naval blockade — Operation Economic Outcast, along with Operation Iron Gate — "will continue with full effect."

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“President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States,” they told Fox News Digital.

Iran has been demanding that Washington lift that blockade, release frozen assets, and ease oil sanctions as conditions for talks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week called those demands "totally unrealistic," while saying the United States would be "prepared for diplomacy" if Tehran changed its position.

Trump's post makes it clear America no longer needs to bargain with the volatile nation.

Oil prices jumped after the post, with markets reading the remarks as a sign that a deal is not immediately in sight.

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