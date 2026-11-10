House Epstein Investigation Uncovers No Trump Crimes, Refers Two Powerful Men to DOJ

The House Oversight Committee came out swinging Tuesday with a new report detailing how, for decades, the federal government failed in its criminal investigations into the misdeeds of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The report highlights the many missed opportunities there were for stopping the abuse of young women and girls and reveals a justice system that repeatedly failed the victims.

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Even worse, powerful individuals associated with Epstein and Maxwell were allowed to escape from any legal scrutiny of their actions.

The 137-page report, released by Republican Committee Chairman James Comer (KY-01), is the culmination of a 15-month investigation and draws on 19 witness interviews and depositions, documents obtained from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Epstein's estate, and an extensive review of financial records.

What investigators uncovered, according to Comer, was nothing short of infuriating.

"What we found is both heartbreaking and infuriating," Comer said in a video announcing the report's release. "These women endured unimaginable abuse, and the federal government failed them at nearly every turn."

"Had the government done its job, much of this abuse could have been prevented."

Today, we released a report detailing the findings and recommendations from our review of the federal government’s mishandling of the Epstein and Maxwell cases. Our mission was clear: bring transparency to the American people and accountability for survivors. Over the past 15 months, Chairman @RepJamesComer led an investigation that included 19 interviews and depositions, numerous subpoenas, a review of financial records, and more. Here's what we found. 👇🏻 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 10, 2026

One of the worst failures identified in the report was the sweetheart deal Epstein received from federal prosecutors in Florida back in 2007, which allowed him to avoid federal charges in exchange for pleading guilty to lesser state charges. He was sentenced to a measly 18 months in jail, but was eventually released early.

The committee also reiterated its call for the DOJ to investigate two powerful men: former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai. Both were accused of sexual assault by Epstein survivor Sarah Kellen during her testimony before the committee.

The committee is also urging the DOJ to take another look at Epstein's longtime assistant, Lesley Groff, and her possible role in facilitating his crimes.

As for Donald Trump, the investigators found no evidence at all that linked him to any crimes.

Witnesses said they knew of no involvement by Trump in Epstein’s crimes, and investigators found no documents linking him to any wrongdoing.

Comer is now calling on the DOJ to continue investigating Epstein's associates, re-interview key witnesses, and provide survivors with access to their records.

"Congress can investigate, but it cannot deliver justice alone," Comer said. "These survivors have waited long enough. They deserve answers, they deserve accountability, and they deserve justice."

It's hard to argue with that.

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