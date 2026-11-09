Morning Minute: 'Lawyer Up!'

Monday, November 9, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Georgia House Race Flips After Hundreds of Votes Go Unreported, Sparking Investigation

Seminole County has until Monday to clarify and certify its results. By then, the votes will be in the tally, but voters still deserve an answer about the first report. If the county had the card all along, as Seminole County Elections Supervisor Ron Foskey says, how did the county put out numbers that left those votes off?

Trump Reveals the Real Reason He Offered Dana White the Press Sec Job, and the Media Won’t Love It

The President's joking mood, given what happened during the midterm elections, is another sign that he operates on a different plane. The media wants him miserable after the so-called blue wave. Instead, he's still cracking jokes, and they're still the punchline.

Divided Advisers, Weak Resolve: Trump Risks Generational Loss in the Gulf

Everyone wants the war to end. The question is how and on whose terms; see Trump: Iran War to End 'Immediately After Midterms' – RedState. While Iran has been pummeled, it retains the political initiative because it has divided President Trump's inner circle.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Antonio Brown's Latest Plea Deal Exposes an Uncomfortable Truth About Our Justice System

Instead of being a case of celebrity justice, I think Brown's latest deal is just a high-profile example of how the courts function much of the time. That's probably the most troubling takeaway: Brown may be famous, but the revolving door of the criminal justice system he's walked through is open to all kinds of defendants, including those most of us have never heard of.

HotAir — Uh, What? Scott Galloway Defecated in His Tesla and Then Sold It to Somebody

Frankly, I don't care about Galloway's opinions, but it is important that this man is helping guide the University of California system, which enrolls over 300,000 students and has a budget of over $60 billion. Liberals and the media listen to this man.

PJ Media — Democrats Told Trump to 'Lawyer Up.' He Just Flipped the Script on Them.

"This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this," he added. He's right, and Democrats know it. They've spent years insisting that nobody is above the law, yet the moment they grab the gavel, they start treating the law as a cudgel for anyone who dares to back the president.

Townhall — Trump's 60 Minutes Interview Had Some Shocking Moments, Especially on This Issue

The subplot here: the Iran operation exposed Trump’s limits in his political skills and deal-making abilities. That's not a knock on Trump, but he obviously learned that Tehran is full of crazy people; there’s no negotiating with terrorists.

Twitchy — Elizabeth Warren Pressed to Provide Names of ‘Cheaters’ Dems Are Going to Investigate — Doesn’t Know

We’ll see Democrats in full lawfare mode for the next two months and the two years that follow. Democrats want revenge, not lower gas prices. Voters who bought the Democrats' fake 'affordability' rhetoric will certainly feel cheated.

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WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

So...they're back. And things are about to get quite busy on the Hill, one suspects. But, for Monday, there's only one committee hearing/meeting set:

House Rules — H.R. 1013 – Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act of 2025 H.R. 1013

In the lead-up to their return, the critters were busy with the media hits:

New: Robert Garcia's Remarks About Targeting Trump Officials Go Completely Off the Rails

Burchett Eyes Blackburn's Senate Seat, Takes Aim at Democrats' Hegseth Impeachment Push

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Monday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — The White House

12:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT meets with the Prime Minister of the State of Qatar — Oval Office

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — The White House

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

3:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Admin. Small Business Administration - Kelly Loeffler — Loeffler highlighted Friday's positive jobs report.

Today’s jobs report blew past experts’ forecasts once again with strong growth across sectors. Manufacturing added 19k more jobs in Oct, which is over 100k manufacturing jobs added since Dec 2025. 98% of manufacturers are small businesses! Made in America is coming back thanks to @POTUS - and with it, good-paying jobs and stronger communities. — Kelly Loeffler (@SBA_Kelly) November 6, 2026

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Full Court Press...

Not a lot of decisions of note over the weekend.

However, the Supreme Court is hearing oral argument in two cases on Monday:

Nielsen v. Watanabe — Whether the Ninth Circuit here erred in recognizing a Bivens cause of action.

Hoffmann v. WBI Energy Transmission Inc. — In private condemnations under the Natural Gas Act, should just compensation be determined by reference to state law?

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November, and in December, he'll head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

MORNING MUSING

We're coming up on five years since I took a big leap of faith and left behind the practice of law in order to do this full time. And don't get me wrong — I love what I do, and I believe that was the right move at the right time for me.

But with everyone and their cousin warning their political opposition to "Lawyer up!" it rather seems like the legal beagle types are going to be in high demand. And when all is said and done, and the dust settles...it seems like they're the ones who'll be benefiting the most.

Me? I'll just be over here with my popcorn, observing and writing about it all...

LIGHTER FARE

Who could say no to that face?

"Excuse me, I'm sorry to bother you but your bird feeder is empty" 📸: @FinlayDave https://t.co/zlVznDTSN5 — SlenderSherbet (@SlenderSherbet) November 8, 2026

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