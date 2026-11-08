New: Robert Garcia's Remarks About Targeting Trump Officials Go Completely Off the Rails

Democrats are already signaling they're coming in ready to go after people in the Trump administration.

Stephen Miller was just named the new Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump, and immediately after, Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), the person likely to become chair of the House Oversight Committee in the new Congress, was already telling him to "lawyer up."

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That got him into a battle with DOJ Attorney General Todd Blanche, who called him out for threatening an administration official. Garcia then had a bad self-own. "When they go low, this is me," Garcia tweeted, showing a picture of the Pennywise the Clown character in the sewer from the movie "It." Pro tip to Garcia? Comparing yourself to a demented killer clown who kidnapped children really isn't the flex you think it is. He should have just called it a weekend and stopped there.

Blanche himself appeared on CNN and laid out why what Garcia and some of what the other Democrats were saying was concerning and not just "oversight."

Garcia made a couple of appearances over the weekend. He wanted to talk about Blanche's job but didn't seem to understand his own. "Oversight" doesn't mean trying to target people because they have policy differences. It's not "oversight" when you're threatening people to "lawyer up."

🚨 BREAKING: In a MAJOR mask-off moment, incoming House Oversight Chair Robert Garcia (D) is UNABLE to say which crimes are being committed by Trump allies and Stephen Miller — he's just investigating for a FISHING expedition ‼️



GARCIA: All those committing crimes need to be… pic.twitter.com/VoduroGjct — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 8, 2026

Garcia complained the Trump folks were "thin-skinned." Gee, how dare they get disturbed when he or other Democrats threaten them?

CNN's Dana Bash then actually nailed Garcia with a simple question about Stephen Miller: "Do you think he committed a crime?"

Yet Garcia couldn't name one specific crime. He talked about "immigration policy." Well, too bad. Immigration policy he disagrees with isn't a crime. It's Miller who is acting in accordance with the law; it's the Democrats who have been arguing against the enforcement of that law. There's a difference between oversight and unfair targeting/weaponization.

But Garcia wasn't done tripping all over himself yet. He decided to compound on it at the Crooked Convention, and the Crooked folks are too far gone to understand how bad it is to tweet this out. This is wild.

“Maybe it’s because I’m gay, but pettiness is a thing. We’re not going to forget these crimes.” —Rep. Robert Garcia on prosecuting Trump’s administration pic.twitter.com/HhitypiGz4 — Crooked Media (@CrookedMedia) November 7, 2026

Garcia talks about former Trump officials, saying just because they're no longer in office doesn't mean they wouldn't try to go after them for their "crimes." Then he states, "Maybe it's because, like, I'm gay. Like pettiness is a thing. I'm mad!" Then he remarked that the young people have to know what's happening now is "wrong."

Unbelievable. He himself is saying, "maybe it's because he's gay, and petty"? What the heck? He's trying to fluff off his weaponizing government on being gay or petty? That's not about being gay, and it's not oversight. Members of the House threatening members of the administration over policy differences is not right. Save this clip to show how this is about retribution and isn't at all about oversight.

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Somehow, I don't think this is going to go over well.

"The Chairman's legislative purpose was his gay pettiness." Could work in DC court. Who knows. — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) November 8, 2026

Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter ripped this latest comment from Garcia.

Supreme Ct in 2020: “Congress has no enumerated constitutional power to conduct investigations”—& those “conducted solely for the personal aggrandizement of the investigators or to punish those investigated ARE INDEFENSIBLE” But Garcia wants to investigate bc of “gay pettiness” https://t.co/cWmKVZGd0E — Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter (@PADAGMcCotter) November 8, 2026

Supreme Ct in 2020: “Congress has no enumerated constitutional power to conduct investigations”—& those “conducted solely for the personal aggrandizement of the investigators or to punish those investigated ARE INDEFENSIBLE” But Garcia wants to investigate bc of “gay pettiness”

Keep digging that hole deeper, Democrats.

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