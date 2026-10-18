RedState Weekly Briefing: Omar, Oh My! Raids, Revelations, and Media Meltdowns

Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most-viewed stories in case you missed any of them. What do you suppose caught people's attention as we settle into fall and head into the midterms? Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st-century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

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#1 - Holy Moly: The Code Name for Ilhan Omar Raid Is Just Too Funny — by Kyle Becker

Omar was speaking about the “Neighbors Not Enemies Act” (aimed at repealing the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, in opposition to its use for immigration enforcement). She said something like: the Alien Enemies Act was last invoked “to detain and deport German, Japanese, Italian immigrants during World War Eleven.” She was reading “World War II” (Roman numeral II) as the number 11. It's quite ironic that this Somalian "refugee" was trying to strike down our laws against "alien enemies" and now her verbal slip is a code name of a federal raid that may expose if she is an alien enemy.





#2 - Ilhan Omar's Husband Is Confronted on Expanding Federal Probe. His Response Is Eyebrow-Raising. — by Kyle Becker

As reported by Fox News Digital, Mynett was confronted about the expanding federal investigation after Homeland Security Investigations agents raided the couple's Washington, D.C., residence. "My wife came here when she was 12 years old as a child war refugee," he declared. "No concerns." FEDERAL PROBES: Ilhan Omar's husband Tim Mynett dismisses mounting investigations into the congresswoman's immigration paperwork and finances, telling Fox News Digital he has "no concerns" — even after HSI agents raided their D.C. home and subpoenas sent to multiple family members. Full story here https://t.co/Rz3zPb9ILr — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 14, 2026 Really?





#3 - Things Just Got Worse for Ilhan Omar After Agents Searched Her Trash for DNA — by Rusty Weiss

Federal agents, according to multiple sources who spoke with NewsNation, searched discarded trash in hopes of obtaining DNA from Omar and her family before raiding her Washington, D.C. home this week. The sources state that any potential DNA evidence obtained "is critical to the investigation" into the Squad member. It's unclear how such evidence would factor into the case, but the outlet reports that the case is believed to be "broader than the public may assume based on longstanding accusations surrounding her immigration history or marital status."





#4 - Liberal Anchor Drops a Clownish Line About Communists. House Majority Whip Steamrolls Him on Air.— by Bob Hoge

Apparently, Karl hasn’t been reading the news. He dropped this clownish claim on House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-6): "I think most Democrats would say they’re not communists," Karl replied [after Emmer had talked about gas prices] with a chuckle. "So, there aren’t a lot of communists on the ballot in these midterms." This didn’t sit too well with Emmer, who promptly wrecked Karl’s argument even as the This Week anchor kept trying to change the subject because he knew he was getting smoked. "Well you’re wrong, they are communists," Emmer interrupted. Karl conceded that there were "some Democratic socialists" on the ballot and attempted to move on to a new topic, but Emmer rejected the idea. "Jon, you just called them what they want you to call them. There’s nothing Democratic about socialism. For 100 years, they wanted us to call them progressives, when, in fact, they were socialists. And it wasn’t cool to admit you’re a socialist. They are now communists and Marxists. Take a look at the [Democratic Socialists of America] platform," Emmer said. Karl again attempted to change topics, but Emmer continued. "They want to defund the police. They want to defund prisons. They want government-only health care. And they want the Green New Deal, which will cost every American family another $355,000. That’s what we should be talking about," Emmer said.

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#5 - Steven Crowder Has a Message for CNN and Talarico After Their Town Hall: 'Lawyer Up' — by Nick Arama

"C'mon. At least pretend like you aren't overtly trying to rip me off. Clowns," he pointed out. Crowder said he had the trademark and he was taking action. We're suing. Not just CNN. Jubilee and James Talarico, as well. Change My Mind is a registered trademark. I was rejected by cable news for this exact concept. We took the risk. We paid the cost. Now everyone else swoops in with investors and donors, steals it, and profits. https://t.co/InsUfpPE6d — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 15, 2026 We're suing. Not just CNN. Jubilee and James Talarico, as well. Change My Mind is a registered trademark. I was rejected by cable news for this exact concept. We took the risk. We paid the cost. Now everyone else swoops in with investors and donors, steals it, and profits. So it looks like Talarico might have something other than the election that he's going to have to deal with.

What were your favorite RedState stories this week? Let us know in the Comments!

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