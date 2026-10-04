RedState Weekly Briefing: Hillary Faceplants, Rubio Drops a Bombshell, and SCOTUS Takes Center Stage

Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most-viewed stories in case you missed any of them. What do you suppose caught people's attention as we settle into fall and head into the midterms? Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

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#1 - Maria Bartiromo's Replacement Is in at Fox News — This Will Make Trump Fans Very Happy — by Kyle Becker

The Fox News faithful may be missing the "money honey" Maria Bartiromo, but the cable news network has found an interim replacement that should make Trump fans happy. Former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow has taken over the Sunday morning program. Fox announced Friday that Kudlow would host "Sunday Morning Futures" from Sept. 27 through Nov. 8, the Sunday following the midterm elections. The network said it will name a permanent host at a later date. Kudlow made his debut Sunday with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as one of his guests, immediately putting his years of economic and White House experience to use. The move comes less than a month after Bartiromo's surprising departure from Fox News Media following more than 12 years with the company.





#2 - Hillary Clinton Just Went After Donald Trump. She Gets Absolutely Wrecked. — by Kyle Becker

This Democrat Media Complex is shameless and has never apologized for the Russia Hoax, the "fine people" hoax, or the "suckers and losers" hoax. Can we expect anything better from Hillary Clinton when it comes to discussing her political opposition? No. But we should expect better from outlets like CNN, Politico, the Washington Post, and others to get it right when it comes to matters like violations of press freedoms versus revocations of press privileges.





#3 - Supreme Court Poised to Hear 'Most Important Case' of Trump Presidency, MAGA World Is on Edge — by Kyle Becker

At stake is the administration's interpretation of a 1996 immigration law and, specifically, which illegal aliens are subject to mandatory detention. The Trump administration adopted a policy in 2025 requiring illegal aliens to remain detained during removal proceedings without receiving the individualized bond hearings that had previously been available to many people arrested after living for years in the interior of the country. That qualification could have enormous consequences for President Donald Trump's deportation agenda. If the administration prevails, federal authorities could continue detaining a much broader group of illegal aliens while their removal cases proceed, rather than releasing some of them on bond and potentially having to locate and arrest them again if they ultimately receive removal orders. If the Supreme Court rejects the administration's interpretation, many detainees could instead become eligible to ask immigration judges for release on bond while their cases remain pending.





#4 - Rubio Reveals Stunning News About People Who May Be Behind Fairford Incident — by Nick Arama

Now Rubio is commenting on that. He termed the incident a "very serious situation." 🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Sec. Marco Rubio announces a "FOREIGN ACTOR" was involved in the planned terrorist attack on RAF Fairford base UK — 5 of the suspects are now OUT ON BAIL



"A LOT more news will come out on this."



"I have to be careful, there are some things I cannot… pic.twitter.com/K5x3FjItI1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2026 Rubio said it was one that "clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor." He said he wouldn't "get into great detail yet." He said, beyond the release of the men, the U.K. authorities had been very helpful. He said we had to be vigilant because "we are dealing with elements in the world, and in the case of Iran, who have openly threatened to attack American interests globally."

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#5 - Watch: Kevin Reddington Goes Berserk in Court After Prosecutors Move to Gag Him — by Teri Christoph

Prosecutors were forced to seek a gag order after Reddington – who became a favorite of the pro-Lindsay Clancy crowd that would gather outside the courthouse every day wearing pink – repeatedly sought to try the case in the court of public opinion. He eagerly courted media attention throughout the trial, but his post-mistrial attacks on the lone holdout juror appear to have been the final straw for prosecutors. Reddington didn't take too kindly to the Commonwealth's desire to see him reined in, and stormed to the podium at one point during Tuesday's hearing to declare he's "tired" of hearing that he's "attacking" the holdout juror.

If you enjoy the Weekly Briefing, be sure to check out RedState Radio, our weekly podcast. It features a rundown of our top stories of the week, along with chats with a couple of our contributors about what they've been covering. If you like RedState, we think you'll like this added feature. This week, we chatted with Sister Toldjah about the FlyDubai incident, the WNBA, Christa Pike, and the midterms. You can always find RedState Radio and our other featured podcasts by clicking on the Podcast tab at the top of the page. Liking, subscribing, and following are much appreciated.

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