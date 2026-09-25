Morning Minute: Don't Blink

Friday, September 25, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Nice Try: Thursday's Trump-Xi WH Dinner Coverage Does Not Go Well for CNN, MS NOW

Now, there is new information from the White House on exactly why not just CNN but MS NOW was not allowed into the dinner event. You needed to request credentials in advance.

Watch As Kamala Tries to Explain Algorithms, Then Prepare to Get Inundated With Drunk Wine Mom Reels

"But the algorithm suggesting — I have no more interest because I'm looking at this yellow flower. I'm only interested in yellow flowers," Harris added. "As though my brain can't handle the fact that there may be a pink flower that I might be interested in looking at, right?"

ESG Reckoning: 22 State AGs Go After Moody's Over 'Abandoned' Climate Science

ESG was sold for years as prudent risk management. The evidence underneath it has collapsed, and Moody's is still selling it.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Gun Control Activists Freak Out Over ATF's Plan to Destroy Old Records

In other words, tracing is a thing, but there's little evidence I've seen that it's actually solved any crime anywhere. Some have actively looked and been unable to find them.

HotAir — Stop the Idiotic Pandering

I'm sure that there are a lot of idiots who believe this nonsense, but I would wager that most men who say such things are simply pandering and seeking applause and virtue points.

PJ Media — Are We Finally Close to Finding Out Who Was Behind the 1982 Tylenol Murders?

As for the legacy of the Tylenol murders case, it is impossible to know how many lives may have been saved by changes that have since been instituted to prevent product tampering as a direct result of those murders.

Townhall — AZ Democrat Joanna Mendoza Purged Her Social Media Posts, Too. Here's What They Said.

What's clear is Mendoza would enact and support policies to end "systemic racism," which would undoubtedly be, in and of themselves, racist and discriminatory. Especially towards "privileged cis men."

Twitchy — DEFCON MAPLE SYRUP: Carney Prepared for a Trump Invasion, and X Has Entered the Chat

But once 'extreme tail risk' becomes 'Trump might invade Canada,' you can't really blame X for breaking out the war crayons.

Sleep tight, Syrupeans. The Mounties remain on standby.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

It's Friday, so the critters are off, but even with the House out, the Senate still attended to some business this week.

Senate Kills Crypto Bill in Rare Bipartisan Action

New: Iran War Powers Vote Fails in the Senate — Again

White House What's Up

The critters may be kicking back, but President Trump is full steam ahead on Friday, with a schedule that includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

10:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY greet the President of the People's Republic of China and Madame Peng — South Portico

10:35 AM — THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Tea with the President of the People's Republic of China and Madame Peng — Red Room

11:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the White House en route to the National Archives — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the National Archives — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Site Visit with the President of the People's Republic of China and Madame Peng — National Archives

— THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the National Archives en route to the White House — National Archives

— THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House — The White House

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

4:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time — Oval Office

5:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

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Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Commerce - Howard Lutnick — The Commerce Department recently heralded President Trump's signing of an executive order "restoring American saltwater angling and recreation, delivering decisive action for America’s recreational fishermen, coastal economies, and outdoor enthusiasts."

Trump Takes the Wrecking Ball to Biden's Punishing Regulations on Boaters, Hunters and Fishermen

Full Court Press...

We had one decision of note on Thursday:

❌ In Barco Mercado v. Noem (immigration detention facilities), Judge Lewis Kaplan (Southern District of New York) GRANTS permanent injunction and certifies class of all current and future ICE detainees held at 26 Federal Plaza, finding detention conditions deprived detainees of basic necessities and access to counsel and amounted to unconstitutional punishment; finds ICE subjected detainees to those conditions in part to induce self-deportation.

And the DOJ is headed back to the Supreme Court to ask for some relief from a 1st Circuit ruling.

Breaking: DOJ Asks SCOTUS to Lift Lower Court's Restrictions on Deporting Illegals

COMING ATTRACTIONS

One way or another, the Supreme Court will weigh in one more time on the MO redistricting battle, presumably by no later than end of the day on Monday.

MORNING MUSING

It's Friday, and it's been a long week, and I have a busy day ahead, so I'm going to keep this brief while simultaneously exercising a point of personal privilege...

I'll be attending my 40th high school reunion this weekend, and I'm not quite sure how that's possible, given I'm fairly certain I only graduated 15-20 years ago, tops.

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Bring on all the clichés re: time flying by — they all fit.

Anyhoo, shout out to my PAWESEHI classmates. Dang — we old!

LIGHTER FARE

Sound up!

These voiceovers are the best 😂😂😂😂👏 pic.twitter.com/3mo3dRRanP — Kelli_with_an_i (@KelliDPowers) September 21, 2026

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