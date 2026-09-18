Trump Takes the Wrecking Ball to Biden's Punishing Regulations on Boaters, Hunters and Fishermen

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders regarding the nation's Great Outdoors on Thursday, then hosted a Rose Garden dinner attended by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and over 100 hunters, anglers, and outdoor-industry leaders.

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The first order, Reinvigorating America’s Hunting Heritage, expanded available acreage for hunters and opened some off-limits areas, while the second, President Donald J. Trump Restores American Saltwater Angling and Recreation, took on burdensome restrictions faced by the fishing rod crowd.

Both EOs nuked plenty of punitive rules and regulations thrown down by the climate-obsessed, regular-people-last Biden administration.

With his “Hunting Heritage” order, the president told his guests that he was “opening up millions of acres of federal land for our hunters and fishers,” adding that the Burgum-led Interior Department had taken action in August to make more than 92 million acres of National Wildlife Refuge System land available for hunting. Much of it was already available for that purpose, but the acreage was significantly expanded by the rule to almost 95 percent, and it added 1,488 new species-and-location opportunities (including first-time hunting at 14 refuges).

🚨 HUGE PUBLIC LANDS WIN!



Trump just signed multiple executive orders opening about 92 million acres of federal land across 32 states for hunters and anglers. His message was simple. Public lands belong to the American people, and outdoorsmen should be able to access them… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 17, 2026

Trump just signed multiple executive orders opening about 92 million acres of federal land across 32 states for hunters and anglers. His message was simple. Public lands belong to the American people, and outdoorsmen should be able to access them instead of watching bureaucrats lock the gate. That is America First common sense. Get off the couch, put boots on the ground, and enjoy the country you already own. The wilderness was never meant to be a museum for coastal elites.

The fishing order, meanwhile, directs the Commerce, Interior, and Agriculture departments (and the Army Corps) to start shredding restrictions on boaters and saltwater anglers and allow multi-year permitting for charter operators, expanded seasons, and access to more fisheries. There’s a lot of small print to study, but in a nutshell the move is a major shift from Biden’s endless efforts to limit access. Instead, the U.S. will once again support the outdoor recreation economy.

Since it was a Trump event, you knew there’d be some funny moments in there too, and the president didn’t disappoint:

🚨 NOW: President Trump has taken the podium for a dinner with OVER 100 hunters, anglers, and outdoorsmen



"I think I got 99% of your vote, and why the hell wouldn't I?! You're gonna vote for Kamala? I don't think so!"



"I don't think she's into the world of hunting." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jDFsQWrEVl — Commentary President Trump 47 (@Trumpsuporter47) September 18, 2026

And:

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump REVERSES Biden-era regulations saltwater anglers, boaters, charter captains and coastal communities.



"The Biden administration tried to BLUDGEON the boating and maritime industry with a RIDICULOUS boating speed limit of no more than 10 miles per… https://t.co/jhSaNqjbZq pic.twitter.com/GFmApnScjS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump REVERSES Biden-era regulations saltwater anglers, boaters, charter captains and coastal communities. "The Biden administration tried to BLUDGEON the boating and maritime industry with a RIDICULOUS boating speed limit of no more than 10 miles per hour." "American boaters can now once again enjoy the open ocean. And you can go slightly faster than 10 miles an hour, like 120 miles an hour if you're crazy. But you can go as fast as you want." 🤣 Practically EVERY Biden regulation should be reversed at this point, given Biden wasn't even remotely sentient during his term in office Most of these regs were for cLiMaTe ChAnGe reasons to satisfy the radical left. Absolute garbage that did nothing but dampen American industry to check some BS climate boxes.

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Making America for Americans again. What a concept.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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