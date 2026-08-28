Morning Minute: A Day Without Deadlines

Friday, August 28, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Jelly Roll Dares Trump Fans to Stop Listening After Playing Court Jester for Jimmy Kimmel

It's not trouble with the President he should be worried about. It's trouble with the fanbase he just spat on.

Obama Judge Slams Brakes on Trump's New Mail-In Ballot Rules – Just Days After SCOTUS Win

While Talwani isn't technically overriding the SCOTUS ruling – they never ruled on the legality of the USPS rule and simply said challenges to it were premature – she certainly is inflicting some serious legal whiplash on those who'd like to ensure that mail-in ballots are properly tracked and handled ahead of the midterms.

Trump Called It: X Uncovers Massive Chinese Bot Farm Targeting U.S. Data Centers

The insidious thing about this kind of foreign influence operation is that it preys on the concerns that many Americans already have about the data centers popping up in their communities – debates about things like electric bills and the robustness of the power grid are already happening here. All a foreign adversary like China has to do is amplify those fears and sow distrust to make it harder for the U.S. to keep building out its AI infrastructure.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Student Op-Ed Calls for End of Second Amendment While Accidentally Making Case for It

Honestly, if this is the best we're getting out of our university system, maybe it's time to take all that taxpayer money and put it in trade schools.

HotAir — Carney Sideshow Continues - What Interesting Things Were Learning During the Syrupean Snit Fit

The Canadian government is still in an elbows-up position, but I believe the more that Canadians learn about how their prime minister has manipulated the process, the outcry is going to be huge.

PJ Media — State Department to Communist Activist: You Won't Be Vacationing in the US

As Rubio says, a visa is a privilege. This woman found out the hard way, and I hope her fellow communists take note.

Townhall — About That Story Regarding Two Measles Deaths in Pennsylvania...

The coroner’s report blew up Shapiro’s spot on this issue. If Mr. Shapiro, who has presidential aspirations, wants to show he’s the right guy for the job, he can start by not spreading fake news and causing a panic.

Twitchy — Ms. Rachel Said Black People Don’t Hang Themselves. Then the Cameras Rolled

The use of cameras is becoming problematic for the race hustlers. Now, there are cameras everywhere, it makes it harder to misrepresent reality.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

They'll be back on Monday (the House critters, that is). And it sounds as though things will get spicy from the outset as we roll into the midterm home stretch.

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: The US House will vote on whether to condemn and denounce socialism "in all its forms"



Don't be shocked if nearly EVERY DEMOCRAT votes against this.



They want us to be a communist nation.



Vote red in November and BLOCK THEM FROM POWER! pic.twitter.com/BpbKJTOjMe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2026

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Gird your loins, friends.

White House What's Up

Here's what President Trump has in store for Friday:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — Houston, Texas

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in the Congressional Space Medal of Honor Presentation — NASA Johnson Space Center

12:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT calls the International Space Station — Houston, Texas

— THE PRESIDENT departs Houston, Texas en route to the White House — Houston, Texas

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

And then on Saturday:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

6:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Sterling, Virginia — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Sterling, Virginia — Sterling, Virginia

— THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Meeting — Sterling, Virginia

6:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Meeting — Sterling, Virginia

7:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Dinner — Sterling, Virginia

— THE PRESIDENT departs Sterling, Virginia en route to the White House — Sterling, Virginia

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Health & Human Services - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Kennedy's HHS is working on a simpler, better medical billing system.

Every time you receive a medical bill, you're paying for more than your care. Today, we're taking the first step toward changing that.



We want to hear from every American who believes that health care should serve patients—not special interests. Share your feedback through the… pic.twitter.com/MejSkUTf0r — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) August 27, 2026

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Full Court Press...

Sort of saw this coming...

❌ In League of Women Voters of Massachusetts v. Trump/State of California v. USPS (mail-in ballots), Judge Indira Talwani (Massachusetts) partially GRANTS emergency motions for temporary restraining order.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

We're awaiting the Supreme Court's more formal decision on the ballroom battle.

President Trump is heading to Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday, and to Ireland in mid-September.

MORNING MUSING

Alright – I'm about to be self-indulgent here, but it's Friday and officially a day off for me (a floating holiday ahead of my birthday, which is Monday, but I've got too much to do on Monday, so...here we are). But...I couldn't just abandon my Morning Minute responsibilities, so this column represents the one thing I'm doing today that involves a deadline.

After that — who knows? I realized a couple of weeks ago how dialed in (ha!) I am to the clock. Between close to 30 years of having to track billable hours, meet deadlines, and appear (on time) in court or at depositions, site inspections, or client meetings, and careers No. 2 and 3 — writing and editing in a fast-paced news cycle and doing morning radio — each tick of the clock elicits a Pavlovian response. No, I'm not over here drooling, but I find myself constantly running on a sense of combined FOMO and anxiety: What am I failing to accomplish while I'm trying to get this task done?

So, I tried a mini-experiment one afternoon — no clocks; no deadlines. I had the luxury of not having any meetings or appointments set, so I was able to manage it — better than I expected, even.

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Look, we're all beholden to time — on a micro and macro level. But when the opportunity to dial out presents itself, maybe we should take advantage of that. So...that's what I aim to do today: I have nowhere I need to be and nothing I need to do (well, other than walk the dog), and I'm going to do my darnedest to make peace with that.

LIGHTER FARE

Spots on spots!

That’s a lot of spotted energy!🤣 pic.twitter.com/3eSjNaNYwI — Capybaras and Frens 💚 (@Capybaras_Frens) August 28, 2026

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