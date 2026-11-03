New: Democrats Scramble After DOJ Cranks Up the Heat on Decoy Dan Investigation

The Trump administration's quest to strengthen election safeguards and, in the process, restore confidence in the integrity of our elections across the nation never stops. That includes working to root out the bad-faith actors who try to game the system with the full intent to deceive and undermine in an effort to get their preferred candidates over the finish line.

Advertisement

Appropriately, we're learning on Election Day that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has fired off what The New York Times calls "target letters" to nearly two dozen Democrats regarding the Decoy Dan scandal in Alaska:

The Justice Department is intensifying its investigation into the recruitment of an opponent with the same name as a Republican senator in Alaska, sending letters to about 20 Democrats informing them they might be targets, two people with knowledge of the move said. Sending such a notification at the decisive moment in a close race between the incumbent Republican, Dan Sullivan, and his Democratic opponent, Mary Peltola, is highly unusual. Democrats have accused the administration of weaponizing the department for political purposes. They say that recruiting candidates, called ballot stacking, is a common tactic in campaigns and not clearly illegal under state law. The intended recipients of the letters include Marc Elias, a prominent elections lawyer whose firm has represented Ms. Peltola and other Democratic candidates, and at least one official at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, one of those people said.

NEWS: DOJ has sent 20 criminal target letters *** or document retention letters to Dems including campaign lawyer Marc Elias and DSCC in its double-Dan Alaska investigation — a major escalation. https://t.co/KUirTgoecH — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) November 3, 2026

"The department is investigating possible donor fraud and conspiracy charges," they also noted.

There's already yada yadaing on X in the usual corners that this is a form of "DOJ intimidation" or whatever from the same people who'd be chaining themselves together in the streets in demanding accountability if the shoe were on the other foot.

In a statement, Elias, who heads the law firm that threatened a North Carolina newspaper with a defamation suit after it asked questions about Democrat Senate nominee Roy Cooper's health, had this to say:

"No one should be surprised that President Trump's Department is targeting me and my law firm on Election Day," Elias said in a statement to CBS News. "This administration has repeatedly weaponized the DOJ against the President's political enemies despite zero evidence of wrongdoing, and we are the latest targets."

As RedState previously reported, this move by the DOJ follows reports that "multiple grand jury subpoenas" were just days away from being issued in the aftermath of the Times piece that explored the connections and involvement the Peltola campaign and DSCC operatives allegedly had in the search efforts to recruit another Dan Sullivan to run against Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK). The DOJ says its investigation predated the Times' story.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.