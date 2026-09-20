Trump Escalates Campaign to Dismantle ICC With New Finance Ban

President Donald Trump has made no secret of his dislike of the International Criminal Court, or ICC. He's spoken openly against the ICC, in which the United States is not a participant. He has at times correctly pointed out that the ICC provides no guarantee of the rights under, for instance, the 4th and 5th Amendments described and guaranteed in our Constitution.

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Now, President Trump has stepped it up a notch, taking aim at the ICC with financial sanctions.

🚨 JUST IN: The Trump administration is preparing to impose “SWEEPING SANCTIONS” against the International Criminal Court (ICC), per WSJ



This comes after ICC issued an arrest warrant for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu



The sanctions would likely prevent ICC from transacting in US… pic.twitter.com/IEqiecsm4y — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 20, 2026

Mr. Sortor writes:

JUST IN: The Trump administration is preparing to impose “SWEEPING SANCTIONS” against the International Criminal Court (ICC), per WSJ This comes after ICC issued an arrest warrant for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu The sanctions would likely prevent ICC from transacting in US dollars, which would be very crippling for the court. Additionally, most transactions in general with the ICC would be prohibited. Then-Senator Marco Rubio called for the ICC to investigate Vladimir Putin in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine, and arrest warrants were issued in 2023. However, the relationship with Rubio soured when they issued warrants for Netanyahu.

The arrest warrant for Prime Minister Netanyahu and others in the Israeli government over their response to the October 7th, 2023 attacks would seem to have been the last straw as far as the United States is concerned.

The Wall Street Journal describes what form the sanctions might take; granted, at this juncture, there aren't many details.

The Trump administration is preparing to impose sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court, according to officials, a sharp escalation in Washington’s efforts to dismantle the institution after it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The sanctions would forbid most transactions with the ICC after a grace period of six to seven months, according to documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal and U.S. officials. That could potentially cripple the court by prohibiting it from conducting transactions in U.S. dollars, cutting it off from much of the global financial system. It is unclear when a final decision and announcement might come, though some U.S. officials said the move could be finalized as soon as this week during the United Nations General Assembly meeting or in the following days.

The report further notes an alleged statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the ICC threatens American sovereignty.

The United States has already leveled sanctions on some ICC officials, including a former chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, who was removed from the ICC over sexual assault allegations. Also sanctioned were the president of the ICC, one Tomoko Akane, and several others, including the lead prosecutor on the ICC's case against Netanyahu. Now, though, the president evidently intends the new financial sanctions to be leveled not on individual members but on the court itself.

SECSTATE seems to be on board.

Rubio in July said the administration was preparing a wide-ranging campaign against the ICC, saying it would dismantle the court “brick by brick” if necessary. Rubio said the court’s decision to go after officials of ICC nonmember states set a dangerous precedent and posed a threat to U.S. sovereignty. Neither the U.S. nor Israel are members of the ICC.

Frankly, the whole notion of an international court like this is problematic. The ICC claims jurisdiction over a range of countries with varying forms of government and differing legal systems. As we note above, for Americans it offers no guarantees of the constitutional rights that Americans take for granted, and for which there must be no compromise, with an international court or with any other body or institution. And in recent months, the ICC has taken some actions, like its issuance of an arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister over Israel's reaction to the greatest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, that are beyond the pale.

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And, finally, the Wall Street Journal piece notes:

"The International Criminal Court didn’t respond to a request for comment."

You don't say.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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