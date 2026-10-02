Wannabe World Mall Cop Mamdani Tells Theo Von the US Should Join the ICC and Arrest Netanyahu

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (Communist) believes the United States should join the International Criminal Court (ICC) and enforce its arrest warrants, including the one against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Everybody, feel free to point and laugh at the wannabe world mall cop.

Mamdani made the comments during an appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast, “This Past Weekend.”

Asked whether Netanyahu would have been arrested in New York if Mamdani had his way, the mayor could hardly contain the excitement in his little terrorist-adjacent body.

“If I had my say, the US government would have joined the ICC and honored every single warrant that they’ve issued,” he told Von.

Von, who oftentimes sounds like Kenny Crandell in "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," — The dishes are done, man — responded with the level of intellectual analysis you might expect.

"F*** yeah!" he said.

(WARNING: Language)

🇺🇸🇮🇱 MAYOR OF NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI ON NETANYAHU:



Theo Von: “If you had your say, we would have arrested Netanyahu?”



Mamdani: “If I had my say, the U.S. government would have joined the ICC, honored every single warrant that they've issued.”



Theo Von: “Fuck yeah.” pic.twitter.com/38m5OWhixj — KOSO🇳🇬 (@KosoNwa1) October 2, 2026

“When you ask about the prime minister, we’re talking about the architect of a horrific genocide," Mamdani added, a familiar refrain from those who support Hamas and don't feel the appropriate response to the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel was to level those behind it.

By contrast, Mamdani has referred to the attack that killed approximately 1,200 people and led to the abduction of 251 hostages — ranging from infants to the elderly, including Americans — as something that “should be deeply opposed with every single fiber of our being.”

How do you go about "opposing" it with every fiber, Sport? Netanyahu kind of figured that part out.

The mayor's wife, Rama Duwaji, it should be noted, also liked Instagram posts on the day of the attack celebrating Palestinians “breaking the walls of apartheid,” and later liked a post calling reports of Hamas rapes a “mass hoax.”

Guys that post was just the tip of the iceberg,



I found 70+ radical anti-Israel posts liked by Rama Duwaji, wife of Zohran Mamdani. One calls October 7 a "mass rape hoax." https://t.co/ogwZfweh4v — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) March 7, 2026

That sounds like a couple who supports October 7th with every fiber of their being.

During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani had vowed to have the Israeli leader arrested if he set foot in the city. He conceded in July that City Hall has no legal authority to enforce the 2024 warrant.

Now he just balls his little fist up like the Arthur meme and pouts about it on podcasts by useful-idiot comedians.

Mamdani hosted a Gaza “photojournalist” who has openly refused to condemn the October 7 Hamas massacre and has praised Yahya Sinwar, the architect of that slaughter, at his Gracie Mansion home.

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You understand he shares common cause with these people, correct?

ALERT: Motaz Azaiza—an actual terrorist—was at the mayor of New York's house two days ago.



Zohran Mamdani associates with terrorists because he supports them.



Don't overthink it. pic.twitter.com/grhAUkQwg0 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 19, 2026

When he's not cozying up with like-minded terrorists, Mamdani is sending out a top aide to broker a meeting with Iran, which, like the mayor, would have ill intentions if they somehow managed to get their hands on the Israeli PM.

The United States is at war with Iran. Trying to communicate with an enemy of war and openly planning to apprehend an ally used to be referred to as treason.

Instead, we get deep two-word commentary from comedians like Von, who echo the sentiment of everybody in legacy media.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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