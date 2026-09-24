Protests Break Out in NYC Ahead of Netanyahu's UN Speech, and Some of the Usual Suspects Are There

I can tell you that this is not the news I wanted to see today, because I have to head to New York City soon for a wedding. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently delivering a defiant address to the United Nations Thursday, so you knew the antisemites and Hamas supporters would be out in force.

Advertisement

Some of the usual suspects were there. Yup, far-left actress Susan Sarandon made an appearance, reportedly alongside the transgender acting person Ellen Page, who now goes by Elliot, and former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who has also come out as transgender and who leaked hundreds of thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks in 2010.

🚨NYPD ARRESTS Susan Sarandon.



"That's @SusanSarandon there." -@JordanChariton reacts to NYPD Arresting her at an anti-Netanyahu protest outside the United Nations in NYC pic.twitter.com/nEYZeTusbU — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) September 24, 2026

Protests like these have become a regular occurrence:

The protest outside the UN, one of several this week against the embattled Israeli leader, drew hundreds of Jewish, Palestinian, Iranian and Lebanese New Yorkers, among others, as well as several elected officials and candidates in the November election, and a number of celebrities. Many wore shirts reading “Fund people not bombs” and chanted slogans like “Let Gaza live” and “the whole world is watching.” Official vehicles heading to the UN were diverted as protesters sat down in the middle of the street for more than an hour, unfurling banners that called to “end the genocide” and flying a kite reading “Free Palestine” – a reference to Israel’s threat earlier this year that it would target Palestinian children flying kites, organizers said.

Multiple arrests have been made, but there’s reportedly an even larger demonstration planned for later in the day.

🚨 BREAKING: HUNDREDS of pro-Palestine “protestors” are BLOCKING THE ROADS outside the UN, angry about Netanyahu’s visit



It’s freaking noon on a Thursday. Does ANYBODY work anymore? pic.twitter.com/7tUC4KASwA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 24, 2026

Negative sentiment toward Israel and Netanyahu has been growing in America as many Democratic socialists have apparently forgotten the savage Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on the Jewish state that left at least 1,200 innocents dead.

Opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza has prompted a seismic shift in US public opinion of Israel, a change that has begun to trickle into US elections, with scores of leftist candidates winning primaries earlier this year while openly calling to end US aid to Israel. While reflexive support for Israel was once a prerequisite for anyone running for office, in some districts it has increasingly become a liability. Many of the openly pro-Palestinian candidates who seized primary wins earlier this year were also at Thursday’s protest, including New York’s Darializa Avila Chevalier and Brad Lander, Pennsylvania’s Chris Rabb, New Jersey’s Adam Hamawy, and Colorado’s Melat Kiros.

Advertisement

Mass arrests after protesters blocked the UN, enraged by Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/M0pzo4uMrM — Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) September 24, 2026

Just another day in the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, RedState will bring you coverage of Netanyahu’s speech when he concludes his remarks. Wish me luck as I prepare to enter the lion's den.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.