Trump Explains Comment About the Iranian People 'Rising Up' - and It Makes Perfect Sense

RedState reported earlier on a comment that President Donald Trump made on Truth Social that made people wonder what he meant by his last sentence about the Iranian people.

Advertisement

"I’m not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added, "They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?

Now there are a couple of ways one might interpret that: that he was a bit frustrated that they hadn't risen up, or that he was now saying it was a basic inevitability; the question really was when. It could also be seen as a potential high sign to the people that now is the time to act, as I noted. My colleague Ward Clark also propounded on the matter here.

Trump later clarified what he meant when he was asked by Fox's Peter Doocy if he was going to help them rise up, and if he would send in the CIA. Trump smiled and said, of course, he couldn't tell him that.

.@POTUS: "When I ask that question, I ask it sort of knowing the answer — the only answer is they're being shot. The regime is getting weaker and weaker by the day, and at some point, they're not going to be able to shoot so easily." https://t.co/AUYQb5SsTy pic.twitter.com/YOWG6sUlGs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2026

Trump noted that he understood the difficulty that the resistance would face, that people have been shot for rising up. He said he thought it "would be the time," but for that.

But here was the money line: "The regime is getting weaker and weaker by the day, and at some point, they're not going to be able to shoot so easily," Trump replied.

That's the thing: patience, the economy disintegrating, and some military chastisement. The regime has even stopped paying some of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), so they're going to have even the people they think will do their dirty work for them against the resistance imploding. The regime is being pushed closer and closer to the edge.

There's a point where the regime will not be able to withstand an uprising from the people. The people taking down the regime is the way to make permanent, positive change, and the Trump team is helping that along by coming at the regime from all directions.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.