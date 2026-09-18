Cuba's Power Grid Completely Collapses

We have reported previously on the difficulties the Cuban regime has been having in maintaining its power.

But things really went over the edge on Friday, according to the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

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Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Havana, Cuba (September 18, 2026)



Location: Cuba



Event: As of 1:57 p.m. EST, Cuba experienced a total power failure due to a collapse of Cuba’s electrical grid. According to Cuban regime media, the reason for the collapse is under investigation… pic.twitter.com/SPDXOauvIX — Embajada de los Estados Unidos en Cuba (@USEmbCuba) September 18, 2026

According to the Embassy, as of 1:57 PM EST, Cuba had experienced "a total power failure due to a collapse of Cuba’s electrical grid."

The reason for the collapse was "under investigation," according to the regime. Um, have they checked their Communism problem lately? It tends to produce failure. Plus, things are more challenging since they're no longer getting fuel from Venezuela.

The timeline for restoration is unknown, according to the Embassy. So they advised people to plan accordingly.

There were also reports of cellphone and internet outages.

The Embassy also noted:

Cuba’s electrical grid is increasingly unstable, and there have been multiple nationwide power outages in the past few months. The electrical system remains vulnerable, and additional regular outages have been occurring more frequently and for longer periods. Scheduled power cuts occur daily, and unscheduled outages persist throughout Cuba.

It advised Americans in Cuba:

Review daily updates published by UNE (Unión Eléctrica) and follow UNE’s social media accounts. Monitor local media for updates. Stay in touch with family and friends. Keep mobile phones and portable battery banks charged Have flashlights and spare batteries in a location easy to access Stock up on nonperishable food and water Prepare for alternative methods of meeting your medical needs (medical devices requiring power, medicines refrigeration, etc.)

President Donald Trump just pulled off an incredible deal on Greenland to help ensure our security and block out any actions by China or Russia there.

Now, this may be one more indication that Cuba is on the brink.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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