Sneaky Spanberger Quietly Made Huge Decision on Men in Women's Sports, Hoped No One Would Notice

I’ll just say it: Abigail Spanberger has simply been an awful governor. The Virginia Democrat ran on a somewhat reasonable platform, by today’s standards anyway, and didn’t seem as extremist and wild-eyed as many of her leftist and Democratic Socialist colleagues.

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Since taking office in January, however, she’s been like a snake that shed its skin, only to reveal a completely different color underneath. She quickly veered to the Left on immigration enforcement and advocated for strict new measures prohibiting cooperation with ICE and federal law enforcement. She signed a slew of hardcore gun control bills, including a bill that will ban the future sale and manufacture of so-called “assault weapons” and another that makes it easier to hold weapons manufacturers and dealers liable for how their products are used.

In her campaign, she claimed she didn’t support a redistricting plan that would favor Democrats, and then almost immediately after moving into the Executive Mansion in Richmond, she about-faced on that too. She’s slick, ruthless, and will apparently hide who she really is and what real core values are if it helps her get more votes.

If you need more proof, how about this one: Spanberger quietly rolled back proposed protections for girls in her state — and she did it in July with no announcement, no statements, no press conference, no nothing.

Profiles in courage, indeed:

Spanberger’s administration withdrew a proposed regulation that would have prevented biological males from competing on female-only athletic teams and entering certain female-designated spaces, including locker rooms and bathrooms. The withdrawal occurred July 30, 2026, but received little public attention until September. The administration did not issue a news release or publicly announce the decision. The change appeared instead on the Virginia Regulatory Town Hall website, which lists the proposed regulations as having been "withdrawn on 07/30/2026 after the comment period had ended."

Christian Martinez, who served as an aide to former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose administration backed the regulation, was appalled:

.@SpanbergerForVA sold out Virginia's girls.



Secretly killed @GlennYoungkin’s protections keeping biological males OUT of girls’ sports and locker rooms.



Fairness for female athletes? Disposable. The ideology? Untouchable.



Her office won’t even comment. Coward! pic.twitter.com/EGUK8pwj3v — Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) September 18, 2026

Another person who was disgusted? Hungarian Olympian Réka György, who lost a place in the 2022 NCAA swimming final to the infamous 6-foot-1 former University of Pennsylvania male swim star, Lia Thomas, who swam on the women’s team. She knows full well the pain the twisted practice can have on its victims and said she was “very disappointed” by the news:

"It’s really sad for me because I had the petition filed a year ago, and Youngkin approved it and wanted to take the next step and protect female athletes and female spaces in Virginia," György told OutKick. "I don’t like to see that people are using their power, especially political power, to make decisions and hurt other people. And also, it’s coming from a female."

Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy has released a full statement on the NCAA allowing Lia Thomas to compete in the 500 freestyle. She was 17th in the event.



“Every event that transgender athletes participated in was one spot taken away from biological females throughout the meet” pic.twitter.com/Z0J9lUY3pN — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) March 20, 2022

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Former University of Kentucky star Riley Gaines raced Thomas at the NCAAs and has become a leading opponent of males in women’s sports and a high-profile advocate for (real) women, especially athletes. She too can’t believe we’re still fighting this ludicrous battle:

Shame on you, @SpanbergerForVA, for sending every little girl in Virginia the message that she isn’t worthy of being called a champion.https://t.co/dnCXPc2tVX — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 19, 2026

It’s incredible to me that this is even an issue. As many have pointed out, anyone advocating for dudes in girls’ locker rooms a decade or two ago would have been laughed off this planet. Why? Because it’s one of the most idiotic ideas that has ever been floated, and it shows just how loony many in the American Left have become.

Spanberger has been a disgrace and has governed more like AOC than like an adult. Now, she’s added to her already depraved legacy by selling out her own gender, and she didn’t even have the guts to say it out loud.

What ever happened to women’s rights?

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