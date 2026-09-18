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Feds Open Probe Into MA School Accused of Secretly Transitioning a Girl Behind Her Parents’ Backs

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Sep 18, 2026 10:28 AM
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Feds Open Probe Into MA School Accused of Secretly Transitioning a Girl Behind Her Parents’ Backs
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

The Trump Education Department has opened a federal investigation into the Public Schools of Northborough and Southborough after parents said staff at Algonquin Regional High secretly socially transitioned their daughter and kept them in the dark about it.

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RedState's Ward Clark reported the bizarre and infuriating story earlier this week.

Joseph and Arlene Kutzko say school personnel began using a male name and pronouns for the girl without their knowledge. When the family refused to go along with the charade, a counselor reported them. Massachusetts DCF (Department of Children and Families) later reportedly took the teen from the home.

Now Washington wants to know whether the district violated federal parental-rights law.

The school that wanted to keep things quiet will now have to answer to the feds.

“Parents have a right to know what is happening with their children at school, particularly when it concerns deeply personal matters involving their health and well-being,” said Frank Miller, Director of the Student Privacy Policy Office. 

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“These egregious allegations are not an isolated problem. Families deserve answers, and SPPO will thoroughly investigate reports like this and hold any educational institution that violates federal law accountable.” 

The Kutzkos say it started when staff began treating their daughter as a boy after-school counseling disguised as extra math help. They were not informed of the counseling sessions.

As devout Catholics, the couple refused to affirm the new identity. That's when they say a school counselor reported them to DCF, which pulled the girl from the home in December 2024 and cut the family off with a restraining order. 

A judge has since temporarily blocked the state from putting her on high-dose testosterone, thank goodness. But the parents are still in court trying to get her back.

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"This is nothing short of an abuse of government power and an abrogation of parental rights, not to mention the First Amendment's guarantees of freedom of conscience," Clark wrote, adding, "parental rights should — indeed must — be paramount."

This school is a joke and should be litigated into oblivion. And the state of Massachusetts should have already stepped in to rectify the situation instead of relying on a common-sense response from the feds.

If a public school can secretly recast a girl as a boy, hide it from her parents, and watch the state take her when they object, parental rights are already a punchline in that state.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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News Topics EDUCATION | MASSACHUSETTS | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TRANSGENDER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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