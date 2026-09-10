Caitlyn Jenner Just Floated a Move That Would End the WNBA’s Gender Charade

The WNBA might be looking at a former Olympic decathlon gold medalist joining one of its rosters. One would assume they'd be thrilled by such an athletic pedigree stepping into the league.

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Maybe not so much.

Caitlyn Jenner, who won gold in a sport that determines "the world's greatest athlete" in 1976, told Enes Kanter Freedom that maybe she ought to enter the 2027 WNBA draft herself — as a “real trans person.”

There's very little that's "real" when it comes to a trans person, but you have to admire the shade she's throwing at a league that boasts a 'W' in its acronym but couldn't tell you what it means.

Jenner revealed the conversation with Freedom on "Planet Tyrus," with Fox News personality and professional wrestler Tyrus. (He, too, works in kayfabe.)

"Enes and I have talked on the phone quite a few times, and I even told him one time — this is a couple of weeks ago — ‘Enes, I’m like a real trans person. Maybe I should sign up for the 2027 WNBA draft,’" the former Wheaties model said.

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Earlier in the interview, Tyrus offered advice to the WNBA on how it could have avoided the gender controversy in the first place.

"All the WNBA had to say was, ‘You can’t play in our league because you are a man. This is a woman’s league.’ That’s it, it’s over. News cycle’s done," he said.

Or, alternately, they could have just taken the comments made by Sophie Cunningham that set off the firestorm in the first place — the perfectly reasonable comments — and said, 'Yeah, we agree. We'd like to protect women and girls.'

"I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men," Cunningham said in an ESPN profile in late July.

'We do too,' should have been the response from soon-to-be ex-Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Instead, league brass held a meeting to figure out what defines a "woman" for the purposes of competing in a women's league and, like Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, were left befuddled.

Sophie Cunningham addresses her recent comments to ESPN about wanting to protect women's sports.



"I said what I said, I think it's kinda common sense."

pic.twitter.com/cjsq4KNpmG — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) July 22, 2026

Jenner previously offered the WNBA advice on how to address who is eligible to play in the league. Freedom and Royce White pushed the issue by mocking the league's rules and announcing they'd enter the draft.

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"They’re showing the hypocrisy of what’s going on out there in the WNBA," Jenner said of Freedom and White. "The WNBA had their meetings on this issue and Cathy (Engelbert), the head, says, ‘We talked about the trans issue but we just haven’t come up with a conclusion at this point. We will continue the conversation.’"

"Cathy, XX, you’re in. XY, you’re out. It’s that simple."

Jenner, at the age of 76, could probably average a double-double in points and rebounds if given the chance. At the very least, Jenner would have a higher field goal percentage than Angel Reese.

That's only if the league decides to be inclusive enough to allow a "real trans person" in the door.

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