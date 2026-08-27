White House's Reply to the Lake America Revolt Is Going to Sting

House Democrats are reportedly already preparing legislation to reverse President Trump’s order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America.

The executive order, signed in the Oval Office on Thursday, directs the Interior Department to update federal geographic records within 30 days. Naturally, rather than cheering on the pro-America president for a decidedly pro-America move, the resistance party has been openly and breathlessly disgusted.

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Rep. Tim Kennedy (NY-26), according to Axios, said he is “working on a bill” in response. He co-chairs the bipartisan Northern Border Caucus and seems concerned that renaming the lake could negatively affect economic negotiations with the Canadian government.

BREAKING: "Lake America" becomes official as President Trump signs an executive order to change the geographic name of Lake Ontario "effective immediately." pic.twitter.com/NmEmshwlu1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2026

Kennedy denounced the rename as the work of a “petty, vindictive, failed president.”

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers issued a statement to the outlet responding to the Democrats' concern for Canada's hurt feelings.

"Does the Congressman not love America?" she wondered.

In addition to Rogers' response, the White House jabbed those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and setting their hair on fire over the notion of calling one of the Great Lakes, Lake America.

"TDS TRIGGER WARNING: Lake America is officially on the map," they wrote, suggesting there may be more to follow. "What's next?"

⚠️ TDS TRIGGER WARNING: Lake America is officially on the map. 🇺🇸🦅



What’s next? pic.twitter.com/YCQoBXpt79 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 27, 2026

My gosh, if he adds other bodies of water to the list alongside Lake America and the Gulf of America, Democrats are going to have an aneurysm. Niagara Falls could be America Falls. The Bering Sea, now the American Sea.

Let's just go through all of them.

Kennedy isn't the only one who seems distraught over Lake America. Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-6) called the order “absolutely insane," a clear example of projection. Dingell adds that she "deeply resents" President Trump for giving the lake a new American name.

RedState's Jennifer Oliver O'Connell collected some of the best Democrat responses as they collectively go apoplectic in their race to show Canada that they too hate anything with a patriotic ring to it. It's a long list, but entertaining as a case study in TDS.

"Most Americans really don't care. And I mean, they really don't," O'Connell writes.

Democrats do. In fact, it's enough to unleash a lakeful of tears.

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Axios points out in a "reality check" that the left has little chance of doing anything about Lake America right now.

"With Republicans in control of both chambers of Congress, Democrats will likely have trouble securing a chance to vote on their legislation," they write.

It will be interesting and sad to watch Democrats scrambling to undo every pro-America executive order President Trump has put in place. If they take the House, they will try to unwind Lake America. They will try to unwind the rest of it too.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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