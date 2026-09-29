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Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Battle Mode — Wrecks Dems, Especially Talarico

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 29, 2026 10:10 AM
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Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Battle Mode — Wrecks Dems, Especially Talarico
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stepped down from her job to spend more time with her family and her new baby. 

But that hasn't stopped her from speaking out on behalf of the administration, ripping into the Democrats and the doomers. She nailed Democrat Senate candidate for Texas, James Talarico, for claiming to speak on "biblical grounds" as a justification for his positions, while having said he was a Christian who "hates Christianity." Leavitt also took out the tactic that Democrats use: pretending to be moderate to get elected.

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She talked about them doing "360s" because then if they get in, they come all the way back around to the leftists they were, and that's how they govern. She pointed out how even Joe Biden governed as a leftist once he got in, and now we have people who are even further left than he was — and we've seen how bad he was, including opening the borders and wrecking the economy. 

Leavitt warned Americans and said Republicans needed to call out the Democrats for what they are. 

"[They are] extreme, far-left liberals who want to destroy our economy, want to take away your private property, raise your taxes, take your hard-earned money, abolish prisons, abolish police, open our borders to insane people from all over this world, and end America as we know her and love her!"

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Leavitt said Trump would be out campaigning virtually every day in October so they could be able to get things done after the midterms. 

If Democrats get power, all we will see will be a never-ending festival of investigations, and nothing good will get done. They're already feeling their oats and promising that. 

Leavitt also advised people not to buy the "doomer" narrative being thrown out there by the liberal media.

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"Don't buy the doom and gloom, the manufactured demoralization operation that is taking place from the Democrat Party and their friends," she urged. 

She's right; there are a lot of polls floating out there, some designed to pump the Democrat narrative. 

The way to respond is to flood the vote. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | KAROLINE LEAVITT | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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