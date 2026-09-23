Freddy Returns to His Favorite Place in America for Some History and Beauty

Freddy, our German tourist friend, and his two buddies are making their way across the South to their next college football game.

We wrote about how they had some special experiences at the Auburn game on Saturday, including discovering the cheerleaders and getting to participate in the Tiger Walk. Before they left Auburn, Freddy also had another first — his first ride on a horse.

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Believe it or not, this was our first time riding a horse. Now I wanna go somewhere out west and ride through nature like this. pic.twitter.com/uWmTzFTP8J — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 20, 2026

But high on their list of priorities was getting back to Fairhope, Alabama, their favorite place in America that they found during their World Cup visit. They got there on Sunday.

We are back in our favorite place in America. Fairhope, Alabama 🇺🇸



Last time we only had one evening here. This time we’re staying a few days to relax and enjoy some sunsets over the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/ULtb9HVuGX — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 21, 2026

Then, on Monday, they were able to enjoy some of the traditions in the area, including the Civil War replica cannon firing at the Grand Hotel on the edge of Mobile Bay that honors the contributions of our military and their families.

Today we’re exploring Fairhope, Alabama. This here is the daily cannon firing they do at the Grand Hotel. We were told it’s a tradition to honor the U.S. military, veterans and the history of the area. pic.twitter.com/dvD15FNOoA — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 21, 2026

Freddy is enamored with how peaceful it is. We all have that place that we think about retiring to — this is it for Freddy.

I don’t know how to describe it but something about Fairhope feels so calm and peaceful. Every street is decorated with flowers, they’re playing relaxing music over speakers in downtown. If I ever become rich, I’ll move here and retire. pic.twitter.com/TPyldcBZac — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 22, 2026

Freddy and the crew made it to Bucky's Lounge at the Grand Hotel, and you can even see the statue of Aura J. "Bucky" Miller in this video, the hotel's famous hospitality ambassador.

Monday nights in Alabama🌙



Met a lot of nice people here. 50% are Alabama fans and 50% Auburn fans, so we’re right in the middle of the rivalry here. The Alabama fans are trying to talk us into going to a game in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/wS5zsjjdwJ — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 22, 2026

Freddy learned a little more about football rivalries, including the rivalry between Auburn and Alabama.

Sounds like the mayor of Fairhope appreciates the kind recognition of her city, because she gave Freddy and the boys the key to the city. They appreciated the honor.

We’re staying another day in Fairhope because we just don’t want to leave this place. We just got to meet the mayor and were presented with the key to the city (WTF🤯). Such an honor and it means so much considering how much we love this place. pic.twitter.com/BP2WDw86Oo — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 22, 2026

But it's this video that I think really captures what made them fall in love with the area. The sunsets are just spectacular.

The weather here changes every five minutes but we got lucky and the sunset was gorgeous and not blocked by clouds. We went on a boat with some locals and had the best time. A great last evening in Fairhope🌅 pic.twitter.com/bttWDbrHOT — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 23, 2026

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It had Freddy really looking at what it might take to make his thought of the American dream come true.

Fairhope really feels like the American Dream🇺🇸



We looked at some real estate here and were actually surprised by the prices. The town looks pretty fancy, but some of these houses cost about the same as a one-bedroom apartment in our hometown. Now eating dinner and dreaming… pic.twitter.com/LAnuf5gS3n — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 23, 2026

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