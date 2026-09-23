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Freddy Returns to His Favorite Place in America for Some History and Beauty

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 23, 2026 8:35 AM
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Freddy Returns to His Favorite Place in America for Some History and Beauty
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Freddy, our German tourist friend, and his two buddies are making their way across the South to their next college football game. 

We wrote about how they had some special experiences at the Auburn game on Saturday, including discovering the cheerleaders and getting to participate in the Tiger Walk. Before they left Auburn, Freddy also had another first — his first ride on a horse. 

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But high on their list of priorities was getting back to Fairhope, Alabama, their favorite place in America that they found during their World Cup visit. They got there on Sunday. 

Then, on Monday, they were able to enjoy some of the traditions in the area, including the Civil War replica cannon firing at the Grand Hotel on the edge of Mobile Bay that honors the contributions of our military and their families. 

Freddy is enamored with how peaceful it is. We all have that place that we think about retiring to — this is it for Freddy.

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Freddy and the crew made it to Bucky's Lounge at the Grand Hotel, and you can even see the statue of Aura J. "Bucky" Miller in this video, the hotel's famous hospitality ambassador. 

Freddy learned a little more about football rivalries, including the rivalry between Auburn and Alabama. 

Sounds like the mayor of Fairhope appreciates the kind recognition of her city, because she gave Freddy and the boys the key to the city. They appreciated the honor.  

But it's this video that I think really captures what made them fall in love with the area. The sunsets are just spectacular. 

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It had Freddy really looking at what it might take to make his thought of the American dream come true. 

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News Topics ALABAMA | SPORTS
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