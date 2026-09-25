New: France to Send Soldiers, Radar to Protect Saudi Yanbu Port

It's still slash-and-snap time in the Middle East, and not just in the Strait of Hormuz; Saudi Arabia is still contending with the Houthis, who are pushing closer to Saudi territory, as well as dealing with the aftermath of a drone attack on a critical pipeline that originated in Iraq. Now, though, the Saudis may be getting some aid from a rather unexpected quarter.

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On Thursday, French President Emanuel Macron announced that France will be sending troops and equipment to Saudi Arabia, to help defend a critical refinery and pipeline.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France plans to send troops to Saudi Arabia to help protect a refinery and crude oil pipeline in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, ramping up France’s military efforts to contain the impact of the Iran war. “We are going to send military assets, that is, soldiers, radar systems, and defense systems to protect this site,” Macron said in a TV interview on Thursday. However, he stressed that France was “not getting involved in any conflict,” adding that the decision had been finalized with Saudi authorities. Yanbu has been one of the main supply nodes for diesel, crude oil and other refined products to Europe since the Iran war began, allowing Saudi exports to avoid the Strait of Hormuz. This month, however, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq damaged the pipeline in a drone attack, shutting it down. Last week, a Houthi attack damaged the Yasref refinery in the area, forcing it to shut down.

The French president evaded a question about the possible deployment of French combat aircraft, also noting that the French troops will not be engaged in any direct conflict; it would seem to be difficult to defend these installations against any attack without being engaged in any direct conflict, although it's possible that the presence of not only more troops but troops from a NATO nation may deter some attacks. To date, though, the Houthis haven't shown much in the way of reticence.

The pipeline in question reaches from the Persian Gulf oil fields to the Red Sea embarkation port of Yanbu on Saudi Arabia's west coast. The pipeline is capable of carrying 7 million barrels of Saudi crude per day, making it a key target, and it has already suffered hits earlier in September. Repairs are underway. This port in the city of Yanbu is the primary concern for the deployed French troops; it's also a significant target for either another drone attack or a direct assault by the Houthis. Of the two, the drone attack seems more likely, and here is where Iran is likely involved; the last drone attack was launched from Iraq and is suspected to have been the handiwork of Iran-supported Iraqi militia groups.

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Interesting side note: While we are all too familiar with the jibes the French military has taken in recent years, France does have some of the world's most elite and dangerous special-operations forces on the planet, but most of the members aren't French; that would be the Légion étrangère, better known to us as the French Foreign Legion. There's no indication that Macron plans to deploy the Legion, well, anywhere, but that would be a considerable game-changer if he did.

This remains a developing situation. Stay tuned.

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