Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack on Russia, Including Hundreds Targeting Moscow

Ukraine unleashed a massive drone attack on Russia overnight, including hundreds that were aimed at the Moscow region.

BREAKING:



Ukraine has launched a major air attack against the Moscow region pic.twitter.com/srcEPxHdIE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 20, 2026

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Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the attack.

Our long-range responses had a very significant impact in the Moscow region last night. One of Russia’s key oil industry facilities and the aggressor’s logistics facility were hit. These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine. The systems used included FP-1, RZ-100,… pic.twitter.com/ka5mlDSgb7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 20, 2026

Our long-range responses had a very significant impact in the Moscow region last night. One of Russia’s key oil industry facilities and the aggressor’s logistics facility were hit. These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine. The systems used included FP-1, RZ-100, MICH-2000, Palianytsia, Vendetta, Liutyi, Bars, Flamingo, Sichen, and Pelican. I thank our warriors for their accuracy: the Security Service of Ukraine together with the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, and the Foreign Intelligence Service. Sanctions were also imposed on a facility in the Voronezh region. Moscow must end its brutal war and choose peace instead of building layered rings of air defense at the expense of other regions. Steps toward de-escalation are on the table – in energy and food security. What is needed is political will. I thank everyone who is strengthening Ukraine’s long-range capabilities. I am grateful to everyone who complements our long-range responses with responses through sanctions. Glory to Ukraine!

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, described the massive strike as the "largest ever" on the capital and acknowledged the hit on the refinery. He said that 459 drones had been destroyed, but the attack had damaged a Moscow oil refinery and a residential building.

The local Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that across the Moscow region two people had been killed and 20 wounded.

This was happening as Russia's parliamentary elections were going on. Sobyanin said he thought the attack was an effort to disrupt the election but that it "failed in this regard."

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed they shot down 1,100 Ukrainian drones across the country and Crimea.

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