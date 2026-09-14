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Cornyn Causes an Uproar With His Latest Remarks About MAGA, JD Vance

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 14, 2026 2:30 PM
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Cornyn Causes an Uproar With His Latest Remarks About MAGA, JD Vance
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

When Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) lost his primary to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, he initially did the right thing, saying he would be supporting the Republican ticket to help the Republicans hold the Senate.

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But since then, Cornyn, who was clearly unhappy that President Donald Trump endorsed Paxton and that the voters chose Paxton in such overwhelming numbers, has played this passive-aggressive comment game on X.

Cornyn's latest comment really went over the line. 

This was a guy who, right up until losing his primary, was reaching for the MAGA vote and President Donald Trump's endorsement. Now he's comparing MAGA and the Vice President to the left and socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. 

This is vile, not to mention just wrong. And then he wonders why Texas voters rejected him? He keeps proving how right that decision was with this kind of behavior. He claimed he wanted to help the Republicans hold onto the Senate, but then he seems to be doing things like this that are undermining that incredibly important goal, particularly in the vital race in Texas. 

Not only that, but it's minimizing the extremism on the left that everyone on the right needs to be standing up against. No, Vance and MAGA are not calling for the upending of our constitutional system, as some of the socialists the Democrats have embraced are. It's not defending our country when you're not fully calling out the threat we face from the radical extremism on the left. 

Cornyn's effort did not go over well. Here's just a small sample, but the anger was plentiful. 

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His colleague, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), even weighed in. 

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway appeared to have gotten under Cornyn's skin because he responded to her, trying to justify his tweet. 

Um, John? If you're not endorsing it, why did you post it? Plus, you said what you said. You can't scramble away from it now, when there's backlash. This is why he lost — he's not really hearing and seeing what the voters think.  

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JD VANCE | JOHN CORNYN | KEN PAXTON | TEXAS
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