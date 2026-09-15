Kraft Explains Why Macklemore Got the Boot; Wait Till You See Who Wants Him

Rapper Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour, and now we're hearing why in a statement from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft released a statement on Monday after Macklemore claimed that Kraft, who is Jewish, was the reason he was dropped from singer Ed Sheeran's "The Loop" tour.

Advertisement

Kraft, who is the CEO of the Kraft Group, which owns Gillette Stadium, said that Macklemore's participation during Sheeran's Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 shows would not be appropriate. "Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line," Kraft said in a statement.

But you might never guess who is welcoming Macklemore with open arms. Or perhaps you will, when you see the name of the town. This is what the mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, Abdullah Hammoud, tweeted.

Hey @macklemore, if they don’t want you performing in their stadiums, you’re always welcome in Dearborn.



Come put on a show here. We’ll make it a free concert, sponsored by the City, and help make it one of the best around.



We stand with you and for a free Palestine.



Let’s… https://t.co/Y9NnJT8HGn — Abdullah H. Hammoud (@AHammoudMI) September 15, 2026

Hey @macklemore, if they don’t want you performing in their stadiums, you’re always welcome in Dearborn. Come put on a show here. We’ll make it a free concert, sponsored by the City, and help make it one of the best around. We stand with you and for a free Palestine. Let’s make it happen.

Seriously? Well, that's not going to help with people's perceptions of the city.

Does Hammoud know what is being referenced by Kraft? When Kraft is talking about "antisemitic rhetoric and imagery," they may be talking about things like this:

This is acceptable in Dearborn? pic.twitter.com/RyR8KkAAS3 — John Hendricks (@IgRecon) September 15, 2026

Macklemore initially claimed that the above costume he wore was just a "random costume" and then subsequently apologized, saying he didn't mean anything by it. I don't think people were buying it.

Then if they do that, are they going to make the citizens pay for it if the city is sponsoring it? Because that's sure what it sounds like.

Yeah, hosting this guy seems like a great way to spend taxpayer dollars… https://t.co/s34Deqy36O pic.twitter.com/12ib5ciSwy — Michigan Forward (@MIForward_Net) September 15, 2026

He would fit right in. I am sure Hasan and Abdul would be right in the front row. https://t.co/RypVH2vIKw pic.twitter.com/GUydGdQe57 — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) September 15, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.