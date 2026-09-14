Guess Who's Now Getting Blamed After Macklemore Was Kicked Off the Ed Sheeran Tour?

Macklemore popped onto the music scene back in 2012 with his tongue-in-cheek song, Thriftshop, which was all about the American singer's thrifting lifestyle. It was lighthearted and fun.

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These days, however, he seems to have taken a dark turn and is now known for antisemitic screeds, anti-American chants, and an embrace of the Gaza "genocide" fallacy – all of which he incorporates into his performances.

Real entertainning stuff, right?

Perhaps the intervening years weren't kind to him (he hasn't had a hit song in the U.S. in almost a decade), but he has no one but himself to blame for his current quandary.

As RedState reported earlier Monday, 43-year-old Macklemore (real name: Benjamin Haggerty) has been dropped from the remaining U.S. dates of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour after confusing his opening act gig for a "Free Palestine" rally.

Sheeran's fans were outraged after Macklemore donned a keffiyeh at recent shows and declared, “I wanted to stand up here on stages across America and say two words that are near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine."

The promoters of the U.S. leg of the Sheeran tour revealed to Rolling Stone, “We have been notified by venues on the upcoming U.S. tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans."

“After discussions with stakeholders," the Messina Touring group said, "Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates.”

And guess who Macklemore is now blaming for getting the boot? The Jews, of course.

In a lengthy rant posted on Instagram, the rapper claimed to be a victim of Robert Kraft, the Jewish owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, site of an upcoming Sheeran show.

“Ed [Sheeran told me Robert Kraft called him,” Macklemore wrote. “We were scheduled to play Gillette Stadium later this month, which is owned by the Kraft group. Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium.”

Macklemore blames Jewish NFL owner Robert Kraft for getting kicked off Ed Sheeran tour, paints himself a martyr in wacky statement https://t.co/CCAYy39H4S pic.twitter.com/rJ8gWlvvTw — New York Post (@nypost) September 14, 2026

He also said Sheeran told him that the words “Free Palestine” and the sight of the "Palestinian" flag "were hurtful to a lot of people he spoke with. I told him that if those words were more offensive than tens of thousands of Palestinian children being killed by Israel, then there was a fundamental disconnect between where those people stood and where I stood.

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Macklemore is speaking out after being dropped from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour, seemingly placing blame on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, saying that the billionaire rallied other stadium owners to ban him from performing at their venues:



“Ed is my friend. I've known him… pic.twitter.com/6fGpddqXT2 — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2026

Besides himself, the rapper says the real victims here "are the Palestinian people."

The men, women and children who have been killed, starved, displaced and forced to live through unimaginable violence. More than 20,000 children have been killed in Gaza alone. People are being killed today, and people will be killed tomorrow. I want to make sure that as I tell this story, we don’t lose sight of that.”

Well, he'll certainly have plenty of time to ponder that geopolitically ignorant thought as he misses out on concerts in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida.

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