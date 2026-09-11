New Video of Amy Acton 'Incident' Raises More Questions

On Sunday at the Canfield Fair in Ohio, there were multiple media reports that there had been an "attack" on the Democrat Senate nominee, Amy Acton, and that the alleged perpetrator had been armed and "lunged" toward Acton, according to her campaign.

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Here's what Reuters said, for example:

An armed individual attacked Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton on Sunday at the Canfield Fair ‌near Youngstown, according to her campaign and the state highway patrol.

There was no video provided.

But as more information emerged and we heard from the prosecutor on the matter, it wasn't quite as had been initially presented.

As we reported, here's what the prosecutor, Mahoning County Prosecutor Lynn Maro, had to say.

UPDATE: Mahoning County Prosecutor Lynn Maro describes the video evidence in the case against 38-year-old Patrick Havas, following an alleged disturbance during Amy Acton’s appearance at the Canfield Fair on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Z9izI3bNUu — Ally Ross (@AlexandraNRoss) September 8, 2026

She explained that all they had at that point was the phone video from the defendant, Patrick Havas, and what it showed wasn't sufficient in her mind to pursue felony charges. She said the Acton camp had directed people not to be recording shortly before the incident. The prosecutor detailed how it showed him moving into the tent, recording with his phone, calling out Acton's name, and then being stopped by security. The prosecutor noted that he never got near her before he was stopped by security.

Havas was armed with two guns and a taser, but all he had out was a phone, officials said. He did not brandish the weapons, and they were holstered.

Now, there's new video that gives some more context to the incident. Acton is in the center of the tent talking with people, when something happens on the periphery. It is not near her.

New Video: this is the Amy Acton Campaign incident from Sunday. It was shot by Youngstown, Ohio City Council member Mike Ray. I just spoke with him on the phone. He says State Patrol did an amazing job and the suspect never got close to Acton. Watch @WLWT all day for coverage pic.twitter.com/Ts27jp2vLA — MikeDardisWLWT (@MikeDardisWLWT) September 11, 2026

You see a few people move quickly into the tent; none of them appear to be the defendant. It's not clear what is happening with him, but it is some distance from Acton. You do hear someone calling out, "Dr. Acton, Dr. Acton!" as the prosecutor said the defendant did.

The reaction of the people in the tent is interesting. Some start chanting "Amy!" as one might do with a protester.

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Two people were allegedly knocked down in the incident.

After Havas' initial court appearance on Tuesday, Prosecutor Lynn Maro said Havas appeared in the tent "wanting to ask questions." She said Havas gave police access to his phone that showed no threats or ongoing obsession and that he has "no relationship" with the two victims who were knocked over or Acton herself.

Now, local media outlet WLWT is using the term "security incident" instead.

The defendant faces misdemeanor charges of assault, inducing panic, and disorderly conduct.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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