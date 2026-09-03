Karma Comes for Cenk Uygur With Hilarious Live Moment As He Tries to Defend Nephew, Hasan Piker

The Democrats are scrambling to defend themselves on multiple fronts from a problem of their own making — embracing radical candidates and radical people like Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

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Most Americans are not fans of the socialist point of view, and they look at the platform of an organization like the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) that wants to do all kinds of crazy things like abolishing the Senate and defunding the Pentagon with justifiable trepidation.

Michigan Democrat nominee Abdul El-Sayed has been hit the most for his association with Piker. He's the one who solicited Piker to campaign for him. He and the other Democrats are now trying to avoid questions about him, not even saying his name and referring to him as "a streamer from California." They know how much the association is hurting the party, yet they still won't fully denounce or disassociate from him.

It's pretty funny, actually, watching them scramble and squirm when they are cornered on him. Watch this fiery discussion on Piers Morgan's show where former Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel tells Piker's uncle, Cenk Uygur, the host of The Young Turks," that she doesn't like people like Piker who say they "hate America." Wait for the hilarious moment when karma strikes and Cenk's chair breaks.

.@RonnaMcDaniel steamrolled Cenk Uygur and then his chair broke.



Amazing.



She literally put him in his place. pic.twitter.com/hWG7FnBZ3Z — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 3, 2026

That's pure gold. Not only did the chair give way right at the moment Uygur was trying to defend Piker, but then Cenk had to sit there on whatever was left of the chair, sitting lower than anyone else on the panel, and isn't that just an apt image? If you play it on repeat for a while, be assured that there are a lot of people probably doing the same thing and laughing their heads off.

On top of all that, Cenk got destroyed in that argument. As we reported, Piker did, in fact, say "I hate America." Indeed, he said that he said it with his "full chest." And he did have a picture of the Twin Towers burning behind his desk, as McDaniel noted. Cenk kept trying to deflect to Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers and stoke an Israel conspiracy about him. But everyone was too busy laughing at him to listen to that ridiculous nonsense. He deserves all the mockery he's getting.

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Piker himself was also taken down and trolled by former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt during a brutal exchange this week, so the family certainly has been having a tough time.

People had great fun laughing at Cenk.

She took him down a notch. . . literally. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 3, 2026

Well, you know they would argue that.

Incredible. Can't stop laughing. Clip of the month https://t.co/C0xAg6ssFa — Aristonkle (@ParanoidPol) September , 2026

Gravity is genocide https://t.co/DhXMRun6U2 — Globalize The Enchilada #Rubio2028 ☩ 🇺🇸🇯🇵🇵🇱 (@GlobalEnchilada) September 3, 2026

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