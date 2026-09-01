Sen. Kennedy Delivers Perfect Description of Just How Bad Iran's Condition Is

The Trump administration has dropped the economic hammer on Iran in a big way.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his team are pursuing the regime's money and properties all around the world with Operation Economic Outcast. The Iranian currency and economy are in free fall from the pressure and the naval blockade. Inflation is through the roof. They can't even pay their own military.

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Then, on Tuesday, at the G20 meeting, Bessent dropped some big receipts indicating they knew where their properties and accounts are located, and said the U.S. was going to nail them. He was definitely in beast mode.

On top of that, since Iran hasn't seemed to learn the lesson yet not to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, they're also getting pounded militarily right now.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), who is known for his witty, plain-speaking way, was asked what his advice was for President Donald Trump on Iran. What did he think should be done?

The leadership in Iran is nutty as a fruitcake. You can’t take their word for anything. That’s why we took action.



We have degraded their country to the point that they are being held together by duct tape and spit. pic.twitter.com/q9PYqN73BE — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 1, 2026

Kennedy said he thought Trump was doing what he should be doing. He said people had to understand that when you talk to the leadership in Iran, they were like a "wild bunch of howler monkeys."

"They're nutty as a fruitcake," he stated.

"You can't take their word for anything. And even if they mean it today, they may think God spoke to them overnight, and they'll change their mind tomorrow. Number two, the way Iran is acting is the reason we had to go in in the first place. Number three, we have totally degraded that country. It's held together with duct tape and spit. So as far as I'm concerned, we've achieved our (unintelligible)."

I think the word there meant "objectives."

Kennedy said if Iran started up the nuclear weapons program again, "We'd know in about five seconds and can bomb 'em again because they have no air defenses." That was the main goal of the operation: to stop them from getting a nuclear weapon.

Even with Iran's use of the Strait of Hormuz as leverage, which Kennedy referred to, the regime has largely lost that too, with shipping ramping back up and getting oil through with the help of the U.S.

Meanwhile, the blockade on Iranian shipping in and out has been effective and has been helping to crush their economy. They can fire off missiles or drones, or lie about putting mines in the Strait, but the shipping is going to get through anyway. So that's not really going to stop the U.S.

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The Left and the liberal media will keep spinning it however they can.

But the bottom line? The regime is on the edge; even their leaders have admitted they're in trouble.

It's just a question of whether they want to save themselves or jump off that edge. Or if the people will revolt first and take them down. They haven't shown a lot of sense so far, so I don't see them saving themselves unless something in the leadership drastically changes.

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