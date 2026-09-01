Bessent Lights Up Iran at G20, Reveals Just How Much the US Knows About Regime's Hidden Assets

I don't think we've ever seen a Treasury secretary have as much impact on an administration as Scott Bessent has.

Bessent has taken his position to another level, especially in doing all he can to bring the Iranian regime to its knees.

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Bessent made it clear during an interview at the G20 finance ministers meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, that the U.S. was going to asphyxiate the regime.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just went RUTHLESS MODE at G20



"There was a branch of an Egyptian bank in Dubai that had funneled more than $1.8 billion to the regime, and we used a Patriot Act authority that we had not used before, and we are SHUTTING THEM DOWN." 🔥… pic.twitter.com/FHxJURwDtF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2026

"There was a branch of an Egyptian bank in Dubai that had funneled more than $1.8 billion to the regime, and we used a Patriot Act authority that we had not used before, and we are shutting them down," he explained.

"We know who you are, You know who you are, and we are probably going to announce a bank sanction this week, and we will announce one the week after. We are speaking to our allies here who have all come forward, and we have had a great show of support, whether it's from the EU, the ECB, the UK, the UAE, the Bahrainians. So we have seen great support around the world, and we have zero tolerance. We are going to economically asphyxiate this regime."

He explained they were tracking down anyone who did business with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

🚨 BREAKING: Scott Bessent just sent shivers down the spine of Iranian regime leaders. What a bad*ss...



"I will say it on worldwide TV: we KNOW WHERE in the British Virgin Islands your accounts are, at these trust companies. We know the hundred million dollar houses you have… pic.twitter.com/iOu1jZ3Y8H — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2026

"I will say it on worldwide TV, just so you know, we KNOW WHERE in the British Virgin Islands your accounts are at these trust companies. We know the hundred million dollar houses you have around the world. We are going to freeze those...we are going to close all that down. We are going to go after the regime's illegitimate assets that they have stolen from the Iranian people.

He said those assets could go back to the Iranian people, or to the victims of terror.

Bessent explained they were going to stop Iran's ability to have a nuclear weapon and to project terror with their proxies. "After 47 years — it is over," he declared. He warned, "Either you are with us, or against us."

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Then he told this great story of how they dealt with snakes when he was a kid in South Carolina.

🔥 Wow. Sec. Scott Bessent just dropped this and it goes HARD:



"The snake doesn't know it's dead yet — but it will stop wiggling when the sun goes down."



"Iran reminds me of, when I was a kid in South Carolina...we ended up with poison snakes in our yard. You'd [cut] the head… pic.twitter.com/Ve4isS6FWc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2026

You had to cut off the head of the snake and bury it because it was still poisonous, he said, but the tail kept wiggling,

"We are burying the head of the Iranian snake," he asserted.

"The snake doesn't know it's dead yet — but it will stop wiggling when the sun goes down. And so, the Iranian regime — they are demised. And they will figure it out."

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