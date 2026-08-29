CNBC Host's Savage Schooling of Former Canadian Deputy PM for How Screwy Canada Has Become

We're in a trade throwdown with Canada right now.

But how screwy have they become?

Our sister site Twitchy pointed out a story on the subject from The Globe and Mail, a Canadian paper.

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Canada’s tough response to Trump’s trade war is winning fans in China https://t.co/P85oJ1dptr — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) August 26, 2026

Yeah, that's not a good thing for Canada. You don't want to be doing anything that's "winning fans in China" because that means you're doing things Communists are going to like, and that's off the rails bad. There's something very wrong with their thinking if they're turning in any way to China. As Twitchy noted, they're kind of making President Donald Trump's point for him. But that's where the liberal government has led Canada - to a bad place.

CNBC Squawk Box co-host Joe Kernen torched Canada over this issue during an interview with former deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland. She ran against Mark Carney in 2024 in the Liberal Party leadership election, but lost.

‼️This is INCREDIBLE



after Dominic Leblanc went on CNBC Squawk Box and got ROASTED



Chrystia Freeland goes on and GETS TORCHED EVEN WORSE



"How do you cozy up to one of the most repressive regimes (China)?



"Youre dead last in GDP growth? What went wrong?" pic.twitter.com/JTFAh5E5YT — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) August 28, 2026

Kernen skewered them, saying he knew it was a "badge of honor" for Carney to have said in Davos that they were cozying up to China and talking about a "new world order." He called them out on it, saying he didn't know how they do that with "one of the most repressive regimes in terms of human rights in the world."

He then lit into them noting how they are "dead last" in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth, over the last 10 years among OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries. He said Canada was also projected to be dead last through 2030 and after, out of the OECD's 38 members.

So he asked her what went wrong, "The Canadian people deserve to have a better standard of living, it shouldn't be going down."

In that clip Freeland replied, but didn't address what went wrong. Instead, she talks about Ukraine and Russia. She talks about Canada's "resources" and that's true, they have a lot of resources. But the problem is having liberals in charge. It's not just having the resources, it's having the proper policies to deal with everything. She was the finance minister, but she can't give him a straight answer. That says a lot right there.

So when you consider the Trump administration dealing with Canada, remember these are the kinds of people they are having to deal with. What a mess they have created for their own country.

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