Oklahoma Dem Senate Nominee's Bizarre Viral Video May Have Done Her Campaign in Already

Democrats might normally be a lock to take the midterms in a year when they're the ones out of power.

However, they seem to be doing all they can to tank their own chances with the people they are selecting as their nominees. They've been putting out far-left candidates and socialists. That's not likely to go over well in the general election in the heartland. We've already seen the Democrats' nominee in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, making a variety of mistakes in his race, including trying to politicize Dolly Parton's death when she was expressly not political.

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Now there's a new entry in the "bizarre Democrat candidates" category: N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, although not yet a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), just won the Democrat nomination for the Senate in Oklahoma. That's likely to make Democrats' chances in the state very difficult, if not kill their hopes outright. Oklahoma is not likely to embrace a socialist senator.

But if her extreme positions weren't enough, the video that went viral on Wednesday after her win may just finish her off. This was posted on her TikTok account in September, when Markwayne Mullin was an Oklahoma senator and before he moved to be head of the Department of Homeland Security. Here's your introduction to Thomas. I give you fair warning for loud screeching.

This is N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas. She just won a runoff election in Oklahoma and is now the Democrat candidate for US Senate.



No. I'm not joking. I'm serious.



She makes AOC look like a freaking Mensa member. pic.twitter.com/p0Ms1bXUM4 — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) August 26, 2026

She screams around a pink bedroom, cuts out a picture of Mullin, and adds it to a "burn book." He's a "Christian nationalist," she wails, and a "mediocre white man." (I think that last word there was "man.")

She raged that he was a "terrible senator," and then added in the description, "Stop trying to make Mullin happen. He's not fetch."

It was supposed to be a take on a scene from the "Mean Girls" movie where one of the characters, Regina George, freaks out and puts false things about herself in her burn book of insults.

But if you know the movie, you think, "Why is she comparing herself to that character, who was bats and who was writing false and insulting things about herself and high school classmates?" So she wants people to think she's a "mean girl"? It doesn't make sense. Plus, she's supposed to be running for the U.S. Senate; acting like a character in a teen Lindsey Lohan movie is not a good look. Talk about looking like a theater kid.

Even if you know the movie, this is nuts. But for the folks who didn't know the movie, which is a lot of people, it's even more nuts. Now you're having to explain to people why you're screaming like a crazy person in a middle-school girl's pink bedroom and cutting up a picture with scissors.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) pretty much sums it up.

These people are cray-cray. https://t.co/eF87KVHdCf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 27, 2026

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Republicans, try to beat this! 😹



A perfect TV commercial 👇🏻😬 https://t.co/ERlPuDuB6G — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) August 27, 2026

She's actually running against Rep. Kevin Hern (OK-01) in a pretty red state, so this doesn't help her at all.

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