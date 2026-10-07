There Is a Surprising New Twist Happening With Trump Accounts Helping Kids Build Their Future

One of the ways President Trump has sought to make his second term in the White House the dawning of the golden age for all Americans is by setting up investment accounts for children, so that they get a major boost in saving for their futures, with what are known as Trump Accounts.

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Now, pretty much every minor in the U.S. will receive an early investment account without lifting a finger, a surprising new twist that Pres. Trump announced as the "next step" for Trump Accounts in an Oval Office event Wednesday afternoon.

.@POTUS: "Today, I'm pleased to announce that every single eligible minor child in America has now been automatically enrolled in a Trump Account." https://t.co/5q2Ux7ZR6N — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 7, 2026

In case anyone missed the introduction, as RedState previously wrote, these financial tools were officially known as the Invest America Act and were created when the president signed the One Big Beautiful Bill in the summer of 2025.

"Under this program, the U.S. government is automatically creating a tax-free investment account for every child, to grow over the course of their lives and to be used for their benefit after they turn 18," Trump said on Wednesday.

"If all goes well, and I think it will, they'll end up being quite rich," he added.

Also at the White House event was Brad Gerstner, the founder of Altimeter and Invest America, who helped develop the Trump Accounts.

.@altcap: "What an extraordinary day for the country. I don't think it's an overstatement to say that this is the biggest transformation in the social construct and the social fabric of America for these kids since 1935, when Social Security was passed." https://t.co/gl1T3DN2tk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 7, 2026

Who are these accounts for? "Every Republican district in the country, every Democrat district in the country, every state, city block, rural road; I grew up in rural Indiana. Every one of those kids who felt left out and left behind by the prosperity of America," Gerstner said.

He explained that the president insisted that when the program was built, it needed to "get everyone into the game, to share in the upside of the country. They said it couldn't be done! 'You can't automatically create 70 million accounts, for every child in the country.' We persevered."

Dell Techologies CEO and chairman, Michael Dell, who also attended the event, talked about the importance of the Trump Accounts for many American families, during a Fox News interview on Wednesday

.@MichaelDell on @TrumpAccounts: "We believe the most important investment that can be made is in our children. About 38% of families and households have no stock at all and participation in the upside of America... If a parent has not claimed the account for their child, they should go and claim it." — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 7, 2026

.@MichaelDell on @TrumpAccounts: "We believe the most important investment that can be made is in our children. About 38% of families and households have no stock at all and participation in the upside of America... If a parent has not claimed the account for their child, they should go and claim it."

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This will act as a safety net that will help everyone in our great country rise, regardless of their location, beliefs, or political affiliation. No matter how they started out in life, this will be a small hand-up for them to work towards success and stability. So cool!

If anyone is not sure how to claim their family's accounts, the link is below:

Dreams do come true! All citizens under 18 -- 68 M accounts now live! Don’t let politics get in the way - claim your child’s free, lifetime stock acct! $50k at age 18 w small additions each month from birth. 🇺🇸🚀🤍 — Brad Gerstner (@altcap) October 2, 2026

UPDATE: To add a little clarity, here's some info from the White House on eligibility for Trump Accounts: [emphasis added]

The White House says nearly 70 million Trump Accounts have now been created, including more than 60 million through a recently completed auto-enrollment process that automatically established accounts for eligible children with valid Social Security numbers.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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