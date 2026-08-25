Pritzker Posts Embarrassing 'Gov Maxxing' Video - That Was a Bad Idea

I don't write about Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) much because, quite frankly, he doesn't do much worth talking about. I can't even think of anything he's accomplished during his time in office.

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I did mention him earlier in my story about the video from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) regarding his meeting with President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Pritzker attempted an embarrassing defense of Jeffries, arguing something that made Jeffries look bad and Kushner look good — basically claiming Kushner tricked Jeffries into the meeting.

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Just like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, he's another one people think is kicking around the idea of running in 2028 for the Democrat nomination for president. Give it up now, JB, fetch isn't happening. He's another one, like Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who's going to be in a race to break 1 percent if he jumps into it.

But that isn't stopping Pritzker from posturing now. Literally. I'm not sure what the heck this is, and really, his staff should have stopped it.

He says, "Governor-maxxing." Then, in the clip, it says, "When you're in an aura farming contest, but your opponent is JB."

Who is he in an "aura farming" contest? Gavin Newsom? Hint: Neither of you guys has it.

If this is about his gubernatorial race this year, his Republican opponent, Darren Bailey, had a great response.

The last thing you see before you open your property tax bill. pic.twitter.com/Jp5SOuVVWa — Darren Bailey (@DarrenBaileyIL) August 25, 2026

That's the stuff Pritzker is supposed to be focused on.

Notice what Pritzker wasn't saying in that video. He isn't bragging about any accomplishments. He isn't saying anything he would do. Just "look at me." This is sort of like the height of narcissism — without any justification for it. Meanwhile, Chicago is "maxxing" shootings. And where is Pritzker on that?

I'm not sure who he was trying to reach with this kind of video, but it failed.

I think Fox's Bill Melugin spoke for us all with this great take.

How is this real https://t.co/KA9TwBdbiv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 25, 2026

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Might be the cringiest thing he's ever posted - and that is saying a lot. https://t.co/PEKYpCCuqp https://t.co/W5S4aJd0lB — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 24, 2026

Deputy Assistant to the President, Kaelen Dorr, had thoughts.

Only thing bigger than the ratio this tweet is getting is…well… https://t.co/2ag4E1sn0l — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) August 25, 2026

There is a contest between JB Pritzker and Gavin Newsom for who can post the most cringe content between now and their respective 2028 campaign launches.



Gavin, can’t wait to see how you top this: https://t.co/mDjIoxADsB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 25, 2026

I have great faith that Gov. "Hair Gel" Newsom will have a lot of challenges to this between now and 2028. But we can count on a great race to the bottom as they all scramble for attention and votes.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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