Freddy Finds a Cowbell, a Huge Stadium, and a Lot of Beer at Oktoberfest

Freddy, our German tourist friend, and his crew are back, checking out some American sports and other traditions. He's been hitting some great college football games along the way.

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When we last left him, he was in Louisiana for the LSU Tigers game. He enjoyed discovering "pastalaya" - jambalaya made with pasta, rather than rice — which is a big staple of LSU tailgating. He also had fun checking out some of the other game traditions they have.

But you'll have to guess where he went next. This is beautiful.

Spoiler: location revealed below.

If you guessed Natchez, Mississippi, you'd be right.

Most people guessed it right. We’re in Natchez, Mississippi. We first heard about this place from some Germans we met at Bass Pro Shops in Memphis. First impression is really nice, especially with this sunset. https://t.co/fWbHkJJSCU — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 30, 2026

He even got to Vicksburg.

Today was all about history. First we went to the Arlington Mansion in Natchez which was built in 1816 and has been abanoned for a long time. Afterwards we drove to Vicksburg and did the 16-mile tour through the site of the 1863 Civil war battle. There was also the USS Cairo, which sank in the river during the battle. It was crazy hot out there, but definitely worth it! — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 30, 2026

Freddy worried everyone when he and the crew went out walking to find something to eat in Jackson, Mississippi, which has a reputation for crime.

For the night in Jackson, Mississippi. Now doing a little night walk to find something to eat. https://t.co/ieDZ5AB8Yj — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 1, 2026

All the folks following his trip were anxious to make sure he checked in after he did that. Yes, they were okay; they ended up at Chili's across the street.

Then they made it to Starkville. Freddy got to ring the cowbell at Mississippi State and check out some of the athletic facilities.

I love finding out about all the different traditions these colleges have. The cowbell is definitely one of my favourites so far. Thanks for letting me ring it!🔔 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 1, 2026

After that, it was on to the University of Alabama, where he thought the fraternity and sorority houses looked like palaces.

Walking around the University of Alabama campus at the moment. And some of these fraternity/sorority houses next to the stadium look absolutely insane. I can’t believe students actually live in places like this. They look like literal palaces. https://t.co/JYNPqD99GG — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 2, 2026

He even made it to Bryant-Denny Stadium, which has a capacity of 100,000 people (which isn't even the largest college football stadium).

Holy sh*t what an insane stadium. This is the Bryant-Denny-Stadium at the University of Alabama. 100,000 capacity! 🤯 https://t.co/zEv0STMMK0 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 2, 2026

They checked out Alabama soccer, and the coach took them to German lunch.

But one of the other big things they wanted to experience was an Oktoberfest in America, so they headed to Cullman, Alabama, to see that rather than football for the weekend.

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An Oktoberfest in Alabama, I can‘t believe my eyes😭😭😭 https://t.co/HPSKWXtqdT — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 3, 2026

The Oktoberfest firmed up his desire to move to Alabama, with the fun he had and the people he met. They hung out until 2 AM.

That’s it I’m moving to Alabama! Our first evening here at the Oktoberfest in Cullman was legendary. We met so many cool locals and when the Fest closed at 11pm we started our own table in the now empty festival grounds. We started as four people and everyone who wandered by throughout the night joined us. By the end we were a huge group sitting there until 2am. Everyone here is just so open and welcoming. I love it!!! — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 3, 2026

He hit it again Saturday and caught this contest, holding out a full beer stein as long as one can with a straight arm.

This was more exciting than the World Cup final ngl. Guy on the right got robbed in my view though. https://t.co/jJKFel5jFx — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 4, 2026

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