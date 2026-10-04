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Freddy Finds a Cowbell, a Huge Stadium, and a Lot of Beer at Oktoberfest

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 04, 2026 12:07 PM
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Freddy Finds a Cowbell, a Huge Stadium, and a Lot of Beer at Oktoberfest
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Freddy, our German tourist friend, and his crew are back, checking out some American sports and other traditions. He's been hitting some great college football games along the way. 

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When we last left him, he was in Louisiana for the LSU Tigers game. He enjoyed discovering "pastalaya"  - jambalaya made with pasta, rather than rice — which is a big staple of LSU tailgating. He also had fun checking out some of the other game traditions they have.

But you'll have to guess where he went next. This is beautiful.

Spoiler: location revealed below. 

If you guessed Natchez, Mississippi, you'd be right. 

He even got to Vicksburg. 

Freddy worried everyone when he and the crew went out walking to find something to eat in Jackson, Mississippi, which has a reputation for crime. 

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All the folks following his trip were anxious to make sure he checked in after he did that. Yes, they were okay; they ended up at Chili's across the street. 

Then they made it to Starkville. Freddy got to ring the cowbell at Mississippi State and check out some of the athletic facilities. 

After that, it was on to the University of Alabama, where he thought the fraternity and sorority houses looked like palaces.

He even made it to Bryant-Denny Stadium, which has a capacity of 100,000 people (which isn't even the largest college football stadium).

They checked out Alabama soccer, and the coach took them to German lunch. 

But one of the other big things they wanted to experience was an Oktoberfest in America, so they headed to Cullman, Alabama, to see that rather than football for the weekend. 

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The Oktoberfest firmed up his desire to move to Alabama, with the fun he had and the people he met. They hung out until 2 AM.

He hit it again Saturday and caught this contest, holding out a full beer stein as long as one can with a straight arm. 

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News Topics ALABAMA | MISSISSIPPI | SPORTS | USA
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