Hakeem Jeffries' Cringy Defense of Kushner Meeting Gets Roasted From Left and Right

The New York Times reported that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) recently met with Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law.

But the biggest result of the meeting so far was how mad the Left was at Jeffries for it. There was such a backlash that Jeffries obviously felt he had to address it with a video. The video was awkward and defensive. He didn't look good; the camera angle was bizarre, and oh my, that hat. Why is he dressed like an Irish leprechaun?

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No one from the Trump Cartel is getting a pass. pic.twitter.com/QA0yxs0mTO — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 25, 2026

"He asked for a meeting, and I took it," Jeffries said defiantly, confirming the meeting. He said they discussed "affordability" issues.

Then, acting as if the Democrats had already won in November, he said they were going to hold everyone in the "Trump cartel" accountable. Yes, we know that if you guys ever return to power, your only policy/objective is trying to go after Trump and his associates. It's all Democrats have pitched for ten years — one more reason we need to do all we can to make sure you never get back into power. And you're claiming they're a "cartel," but then you're meeting with Kushner? That doesn't make a lot of sense. It means you don't really believe what you are saying.

Some on the Left weren't buying it, and still attacked him.

Hakeem Jeffries before this video to his advisor, "Is this how the poors dress? Does the apartment building in the background look authentic enough? Will it trick them into forgetting I took $1.7 million from Israeli lobby and that's what me and Jared Kushner actually met about?" — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 25, 2026

Some, like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, tried to defend him, but Pritzker apparently didn't understand what he was admitting with his post.

I also met with Leader Jeffries this week. We both know we have to do all we can to hold every part of the Trump cartel accountable.



Jared Kushner clearly requested a meeting so he could leak he had one — and I don’t think Democrats should be divided by MAGA tricks. https://t.co/HyY9bfxMo0 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) August 25, 2026

I also met with Leader Jeffries this week. We both know we have to do all we can to hold every part of the Trump cartel accountable. Jared Kushner clearly requested a meeting so he could leak he had one — and I don’t think Democrats should be divided by MAGA tricks.

So you mean Kushner duped Jeffries into a meeting to make him look bad to the Left, and he fell for it? Is that really what you're saying? Can we laugh harder? Good job, Jared! Is it any wonder the Democrats are imploding?

READ MORE: Jeffries' Response to Piker's 'American Jews' Remark Gets Blasted by Left - Then Piker Jumps In

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The mockery from the right was on point.

He looks like his mommy dressed him for his first day of school https://t.co/8Lfi5Jx9FR — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 25, 2026

An incredibly wide gap exists between how much aura Hakeem Jeffries thinks he has and the quadruple negative aura he actually has. https://t.co/Nz2aUvBYZz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 25, 2026

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