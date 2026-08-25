Piker Has a Meltdown at Democrat Rep. - Her Reply Shows Why Democrats Are in Trouble

Radical Twitch streamer Hasan Piker got a lot of backlash for comments he made about American Jews while talking about a Democrat nominee for the 11th Congressional District in Michigan, Jeremy Moss.

Advertisement

"If Jews in America keep putting this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone's going to come around and take action — not against the state of Israel, mind you, but against American Jews."

He accused American Jews who supposedly thought that of "making antisemitism worse." He also compared Israel to "Jewish ISIS."

That got a lot of backlash, and even the Democrat nominee for the Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, who campaigned with Piker and wouldn't disavow him, had to issue a statement.

Democrat Rep. Hillary Scholten (MI-3) also weighed in, calling Piker's comments "unacceptable" and terming Piker "a hack who thrives on hate, shock and awe."

"It's dangerous for everyone," Scholten said in a press release. "We should all be calling out this disgusting rhetoric so it loses its grip on our politics once and for all."

READ MORE: El-Sayed's Problems Mount After New Piker Remark About Another Dem and American Jews

Jeffries' Response to Piker's 'American Jews' Remark Gets Blasted by Left - Then Piker Jumps In

That prompted a meltdown from Piker. Here's how to make the Democrats' situation even worse by attacking Scholten, another Democrat candidate.

if i was an israel 1st congresswoman with a possible cheating scandal with a republican in the state, i wouldn’t spend so much time vying for the spotlight by actively defaming a prominent antizionist voice to harm the dem senate majority chances over a 90/10 issue. https://t.co/PcKqooSjFg — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 24, 2026

if i was an israel 1st congresswoman with a possible cheating scandal with a republican in the state, i wouldn’t spend so much time vying for the spotlight by actively defaming a prominent antizionist voice to harm the dem senate majority chances over a 90/10 issue.

So not only was he criticizing a Democrat nominee in his prior comments, he goes after another Democrat, Scholten, here, spreading a rumor about her, calling his position "90/10," and saying she's harming the Democrats' chances for a Senate majority.

Then Scholten replied, pointing out some cold, hard facts.

Not Hasan Piker daydreaming about BEING me. As if. Keep dreaming, pal. 🙄



There’s only one of us hurting the chances of a Democratic majority in November…and it ain’t me! https://t.co/dcQlPxnfO9 — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (@RepScholten) August 24, 2026

Advertisement

"Not Hasan Piker daydreaming about BEING me. As if. Keep dreaming, pal, Scholten said. "There’s only one of us hurting the chances of a Democrat majority in November…and it ain’t me!"

She's right. The Democrats' embrace of Piker has now put them all on the grill for his actions. El-Sayed has been hurt by the connection. She got attacked by more leftists for that reply.

However, it's broader than that: The Democrats have embraced all kinds of extremism with their far-left/socialist candidates. They've earned this whirlwind of controversy by caring more about "increasing their tent" than about right and wrong, or what's in the best interests of the country.

She's trying to help them. But they're intent on driving off the radical cliff.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.