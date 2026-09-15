'Feminist' on Lindsay Clancy Jury Just Threw More Gasoline on the Fire

America, I regret to inform you that the Clancy jurors are still talking.

One juror in particular is continuing to do massive damage to the credibility of the 11-1 decision that resulted in a mistrial. Nine "angry women" and two beta-males were unwilling to convict Clancy, and it increasingly looks like they had an axe to grind.

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The lone holdout juror — a black man effectively doxxed in a smear campaign — was ultimately able to hold true to his convictions despite what looks like an agenda-driven environment.

The picture these women are painting with their needless comments is that they were belligerently pushing a narrative to get the lone holdout to cave and acquit an accused murderer.

That poor man. He should never have to buy his own drink in America again.

According to an outspoken juror, Paula Devlin, the jury saw the Clancy case as a chance to promote a "feminist" cause.

Lindsay Clancy juror says the mostly-female jury viewed the case as an important opportunity to advance feminism: “We knew that this was a turning point, and this would be something that could change something to make it better for other women…” pic.twitter.com/YYwFXK6vh0 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 14, 2026

“We knew that this was a turning point, and this would be something that could change something to make it better for other women. You know, justice for those children is this never happening again,” juror Paula Devlin said.

This is wildly inappropriate. In the aftermath of the predictable fallout, she gave fresh remarks to Fox News Digital.

An outspoken juror on the Lindsay Clancy murder trial is denying allegations of bias while acknowledging the case gave her a chance to have a "conversation started" on the topic of women's mental health and postpartum-related illnesses. "We didn't know what was going on outside of that room, but we knew that we had a chance to get a conversation started that could change something, that could maybe stop this from ever happening again," said Paula Devlin, 65, in an interview with Fox News Digital. "I think, that's one of the reasons why we feel — or I feel — so strongly about this is that I hope that no other woman or husband has to go through this."

This doesn't help. She is stubbornly insisting on using the criminal case to send a "message."

But a criminal case is not about a "message." It is not about a political agenda. It is not about social identity. It is not about you.

It is about one person's actions and those who may have been harmed by that person. That is all a criminal case is about.

When a juror shows this much poor judgment, it can easily be seen how other jurors believed it was their "job" to rehabilitate the image of Lindsay Clancy, whom they believed suffered from postpartum psychosis.

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The Lindsay Clancy case thus turned into a variation of the cause "believe all women."

That is why this case has endured in the headlines, despite the mortifying details of the case.

Every normal person sympathizes with the victims — three innocent children who died at the hands of their mother.

But the case revealed something nearly as horrific: Americans who believe that everything is political.

This is what nascent totalitarianism looks like. It isn't always announced by jackbooted soldiers; oftentimes, it is quietly ushered in by people who no longer recognize justice.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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