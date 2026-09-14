Morning Minute: We Should Know Zero Jurors' Names

Monday, September 14, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

Advertisement

TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Watch: Amazing Declassified Footage and Interview With Crew Member 'Bravo' Who Was Rescued From Iran

"It's a story of the teamwork, the training, of the faith, of the decisions and the leadership to do something that will live in history as an example of what America's willing to do, in order to uphold our promise and leave no man behind."

Trump Savages AOC and Mamdani for Their Sick Laughter at 9/11 Ceremony

The reading aloud of the names of the 9/11 victims was not the time to laugh; it was the time to weep. Leftists will insist that it was just a quick, misunderstood moment, but we know better.

AOC’s rapturous smile and Mamdani’s devious grin had no place in that time and place, and I don’t think it’s a bridge too far to say that it reveals everything we need to know about them.

New: Talarico Gets Nailed for Another Whopper About His Donations That Leaves Jaws Dropping

He's literally the guy getting money from the coastal elite, as he tries to complain about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state's GOP Senate nominee.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Indiana Man Arrested After Killing Suspected Thief

And that, boys and girls, is why you do not talk to the police without an attorney present following a defensive gun use. Yes, you may be absolutely convinced you're in the right, and you may well be, but one errant word could condemn you in the eyes of the police. A lawyer, despite every joke about the profession I've ever told, is there to try to keep you from saying something that will get you locked up.

HotAir — The 'Anti-AI' Panic Is Led By...AI Companies

None of these companies is suggesting that AI be shut down; they are asking for a massive regulatory infrastructure that works with them, reduces their costs, possibly subsidizes their investments, and destroys competitors as insufficiently careful and secure.

PJ Media — Guess Who Helped Doxx the Holdout Juror in the Lindsay Clancy Case

Setting the table for the doxxing yet to come, Reddington said in public that the holdout juror "robbed" the other jurors of their chosen verdict, saying, "I hope that guy can sleep well at night."

And now the mob has been activated.

Townhall — Don't Believe the Hype About James Talarico

This whole race strikes me as one of those future morning-after moments where Democrats wake up hungover after a night in which the networks call it for Ken Paxton early and ask themselves, “We nominated a vegan, gun-grabbing, woke, anti-capitalist who wants to shut down the fossil-fuel industry and who talks about how God loves abortion and is non-binary, and we did it in Texas, and what the hell were we thinking?”

Twitchy — Brit Hume Has the PERFECT Response to Clancy Juror's Brag About Putting GIRL POWER Over Justice

If this stands as is, if these women are not held accountable for politicizing their role as jurors, we can say goodbye to fair trials with a jury of our peers. Not to mention, why would any American want to serve on a jury after all of this mess? Doxxing? Threats?

Advertisement

Shame on these women.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

The critters — they're back! That means, in addition, to the wild runup to the midterm election, we'll have hearings and meetings and such. Today, there are just two:

House Judiciary, Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust Subcommittee — “Examining Healthcare Markets: Fraud and Competition” (Field hearing in Charlotte, NC)

House Rules — H.J. Res. 210 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "California State Nonroad Engine Pollution Control Standards; Ocean-Going Vessels At-Berth; Notice of Decision".; H.J. Res. 213 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule issued by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to the "California State Nonroad Engine Pollution Control Standards; Commercial Harbor Craft Regulations; Notice of Decision".; H.R. 9576 – National Fraud Enforcement Division Act of 2026; H.R. 10326 – Preventing Rip-offs and Obtaining Oversight of Funds Act; Senate amendments to H.R. 5334 – Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026

White House What's Up

President Trump is back from Ireland and has a busy Monday lined up:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

3:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

5:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance will visit a federal law enforcement facility in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, and will deliver remarks on the Trump Administration’s crackdown on fraud.

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Dir. National Intelligence - Jay Clayton — Clayton joined Bret Baier on "Special Report" on Friday to honor those lost on September 11, 2001.

We continue to honor the lives lost and the heroes who demonstrated extraordinary courage and resilience on September 11, 2001.



DNI Clayton appeared on @SpecialReport to reflect on the Intelligence Community’s role in keeping our nation safe and the lessons learned from that… https://t.co/QafUsX42e8 — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) September 12, 2026

Full Court Press...

We had a couple of notable court decisions over the weekend:

❌ In DSCC v. Trump (election integrity EO/USPS ballot rule), Judge Carl Nichols (D.C.) GRANTS preliminary injunction blocking USPS’s new ballot-mail rule, finding the Postal Service likely exceeded its authority by imposing new voter-enrollment and verification requirements on federal ballot mail.

(election integrity EO/USPS ballot rule), Judge Carl Nichols (D.C.) GRANTS preliminary injunction blocking USPS’s new ballot-mail rule, finding the Postal Service likely exceeded its authority by imposing new voter-enrollment and verification requirements on federal ballot mail. ❌ In American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO v. Trump (dismantling of federal bureaucracy - FEMA), Judge Susan Illston (Northern District of California) GRANTS partial summary judgment to plaintiffs, finding DHS and FEMA unlawfully stripped FEMA of control over CORE employee renewals and pursued a plan to cut FEMA staffing roughly in half; final relief remains to be determined.

Advertisement

And the tussle over Missouri's congressional map continues, with the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals now considering the matter and expected to issue a ruling late this week.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

In addition to that anticipated 8th Circuit decision, look for some additional rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court on that issue, the USPS ballot matters, and several other high-profile cases on the emergency docket.

MORNING MUSING

There's been a lot of focus on the "holdout juror" who refused to acquit Lindsay Clancy (i.e., find her not guilty by reason of insanity). The attempts to out the man are beyond the pale. We shouldn't know his name. But then...we shouldn't know any of the other jurors' names either.

Yes, it's their right to speak to the media if they choose to, but that doesn't make it right for them to do so. In fact, it seemingly incentivizes the politicization of the entire matter, and feeds an unhealthy desire for their respective "15 minutes of fame."

There's a lot that ails us as a society – this impulse to celebratize jurors isn't helping.

LIGHTER FARE

Best to start the week out with a smile...

I think he/she is enjoying this pic.twitter.com/jiGCimzyLR — Nature In Focus (@NatureInFocuss) September 13, 2026

Enjoying the "Morning Minute"? You can ensure you receive it in your Inbox every weekday by signing up for our newsletter here.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.