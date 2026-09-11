Lindsay Clancy Fan Finding Out Holdout Juror is 'Black' May Be the Greatest Thing on the Internet

There are those watershed moments in internet history when it makes journalisming all worth it.

Such is the case when a Lindsay Clancy fan found out the mind-bending news that the lone holdout juror in the Clancy case who forced a mistrial was... *gasp"... black.

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The TikTok crime pseudo-expert, who goes by the handle @paigearony, really sums up the absurdity of identity politics being involved in criminal cases.

Lindsay Clancy fan discovering that the lone juror is black might be the greatest video in history pic.twitter.com/jIAjIvMcU5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2026

“I’m a non-practicing white… it changes the landscape of the conversation a little bit. A lot of us were assuming it was a white man.”

I can't get past the "non-practicing white" line. Here we have a person assuming that being white is like a social affliction, rather than the shorthand description for a person with sparse melanin content.

But honestly, the delicious bit is the half-realization they were prejudiced in this case.

You can almost see the neurons batting around the person's head, trying to resolve the cognitive dissonance of being bigoted against both white people and black people.

Is it because only white people are capable of basic logic? Or that a black person should bend the knee to a bunch of unhinged shrews justifying child-killing?

It really is the latter part of that suggestion that is tantalizing: White liberals cannot comprehend, let alone tolerate, when black people assert independence.

This is because their entire worldview revolves around categorizing people into "victim" groups and "oppressor" groups. Human beings aren't supposed to act like individuals capable of independent thought.

We're all supposedly a product of our environments, and injustice is a reflection of the cultural "superstructure," not whether an individual decides to commit an act of evil.

And so when there are stories that involve members of "victim" groups either competing for victimhood or who are clashing over "social justice," it's like their little minds explode.

That's why she couldn't formulate a response. Her cult beliefs don't allow her to criticize a black person for failing to follow the victimhood script.

The black guy was "supposed" to side with the feminazis who were excusing child-killing based on supposed "empathy" for a woman who by all accounts planned and methodically executed the killing of her own children.

Here's what these leftists can't grasp: Right and wrong is a matter of individual choice. And here is a black man who clearly believes that people should take accountability for their actions, regardless of the excuses.

So, understandably, this TikToker's mind was blown when someone who had been vilified for over a week turned out to belong to a victim class. It blows her racist assumptions to shreds.

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Wait till she finds out the races of Derek Chauvin's fellow police officers. Or that the Charlottesville "fine people" narrative is a hoax. Or that Jussie Smollett faked a race hoax. But I digress.

The American left's entire worldview is defined by purported "victims" who should refuse to take personal responsibility and yield control over their lives to so-called "elites" like them.

When they refuse to go along with it, they are simply gobsmacked. They just don't know what to say.

And when you can shut up an arrogant lefty, that is golden. That's what makes this video one of the best ones out there today.

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