Ryan Reynolds Just Slandered the '80s — People Have Opinions

Ryan Reynolds is beloved in Hollywood because he has mostly refrained from talking politics. Until now.

The comedic actor best known for playing the flippant anti-hero "Deadpool" wasn't quite as funny when he decided to launch a stray at the 1980s.

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Ryan Reynolds says ’80s nostalgia “paves over all the trauma” of the “tumultuous” decade:



“The 80s was a brutal, brutal time for people. It was a fucking mess and people forget that. It was a tremendous strife. Socio political tensions everywhere. We were still pretty fresh off… pic.twitter.com/CvNE3KLfff — Variety (@Variety) September 2, 2026

“The 80s was a brutal, brutal time for people," he said for some reason. "It was a fu**ing mess and people forget that. It was a tremendous strife. Socio political tensions everywhere. We were still pretty fresh off a Cuban missile crisis, which was only 15-20 years before. It’s a tumultuous period, but you look back at it now and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah. ‘Top Gun.’ Cocaine!’ Like, ‘No!’ It was really scary.”

Yo, bro. That's people's childhoods you're talking about. It was a time of patriotism and hot dogs and Fourth of July fireworks. The only places where it was a "fu**ing mess" were communist hellholes like the Soviet Union, who ate it in the 1980 Olympics "Miracle on Ice," and East Germany, where people were trying to escape the Stasi.

It's unfortunate that modern liberals didn't take the hint that you shouldn't model your country on places millions of people try to flee — to the United States, by the way. When the Berlin Wall came down, we expected it to stay down — not for control freaks to put a Digital Curtain back up with Flock cameras.

Also, people really didn't obsess about politics the way Woke Hollywood actors like yourself do today.

So, when you start attacking the 1980s as if you were given a script to revise American history, you're really striking a nerve. And people weren't bashful about letting Ryan Reynolds have it.

This dude doesn’t know jack shit about the 1980s in America—and Jack left town.



I was a teenager when the ’80s ended, and it was an INCREDIBLE time to be alive.



No social-media rage farming. The Miracle on Ice kicked off the decade, and the Berlin Wall and communism came… https://t.co/H8tHRJ0Yi1 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 3, 2026

The 80s were awesome.



Not all actors are like this, I promise. https://t.co/jXfFHZq2YP — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 3, 2026

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And I thought @MarkRuffalo was the biggest dope In Hollywood. He’s got competition https://t.co/Xheojj0jaC — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 3, 2026

Here is the difference between the 1980s and now.



We were basically free to do what we wanted, so long as you didn't hurt others.



Unless you played competitive sports, then it was open season.



Our parents left us alone and we played outside.



With other kids. In what was… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 3, 2026

The next time Ryan Reynolds decides to talk smack about the 1980s, he might want to give maximum effort. Because this is getting uglier than the critics' reviews for "Green Lantern."

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