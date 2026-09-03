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Ryan Reynolds Just Slandered the '80s — People Have Opinions

Kyle Becker Follow @kylenabecker
Sep 03, 2026 9:35 AM
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Ryan Reynolds Just Slandered the '80s — People Have Opinions
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file

Ryan Reynolds is beloved in Hollywood because he has mostly refrained from talking politics. Until now.

The comedic actor best known for playing the flippant anti-hero "Deadpool" wasn't quite as funny when he decided to launch a stray at the 1980s.

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The 80s was a brutal, brutal time for people," he said for some reason. "It was a fu**ing mess and people forget that. It was a tremendous strife. Socio political tensions everywhere. We were still pretty fresh off a Cuban missile crisis, which was only 15-20 years before. It’s a tumultuous period, but you look back at it now and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah. ‘Top Gun.’ Cocaine!’ Like, ‘No!’ It was really scary.”

Yo, bro. That's people's childhoods you're talking about. It was a time of patriotism and hot dogs and Fourth of July fireworks. The only places where it was a "fu**ing mess" were communist hellholes like the Soviet Union, who ate it in the 1980 Olympics "Miracle on Ice," and East Germany, where people were trying to escape the Stasi. 

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It's unfortunate that modern liberals didn't take the hint that you shouldn't model your country on places millions of people try to flee — to the United States, by the way. When the Berlin Wall came down, we expected it to stay down — not for control freaks to put a Digital Curtain back up with Flock cameras.

Also, people really didn't obsess about politics the way Woke Hollywood actors like yourself do today. 

So, when you start attacking the 1980s as if you were given a script to revise American history, you're really striking a nerve. And people weren't bashful about letting Ryan Reynolds have it.

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The next time Ryan Reynolds decides to talk smack about the 1980s, he might want to give maximum effort. Because this is getting uglier than the critics' reviews for "Green Lantern."

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News Topics COMMUNISM | HOLLYWOOD | USA | WOKE
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